Pandemics and fires can’t stop the regular flow of city duties — the Cloverdale City Council will hold its regular meeting this Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 6 p.m. The council will have three proclamations and presentations, a public hearing and three regular agenda items to discuss. The meeting will be held in person at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, or online via Zoom. To view the full meeting agenda, click here.
Consent Calendar
As part of the consent calendar, the council will be approving meeting minutes and hold a second reading of an ordinance pre-zoning the land at 28243 and 28277 Old Redwood Highway (the Payless Storage site) to the General Industrial Zone District.
Proclamations and Presentations
The council will be issuing a certificate of appreciation for Marge Gray, who is moving out of Cloverdale soon. Gray has a long history as a member of the Cloverdale Historical Society where she volunteered as well as helped curate and manage the historical society’s museum exhibits. Gray, a local artist, has also worked to help preserve Cloverdale history and advocate for the preservation of city materials, and helped cultivate Cloverdale’s local art scene.
A proclamation will also be issued declaring Aug. 26 as National Women’s Day, also marking the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment.
Finally, the city will view a presentation from Hildebrand Consulting LLC on the water and sewer rate study update. The presentation will encompass work done thus far, including an overview of the utility rate setting, a preliminary water financial plan, a preliminary wastewater financial plan, rate survey and a project schedule.
Public Hearing
The council will be holding one public hearing regarding approving an initial study and mitigated negative declaration for the Baumgardner Ranch project. This includes approving a precise development plan, major design review, general plan amendment and a tentative map.
Regular Agenda
● The council will be reviewing and approving the professional services agreement between the city and the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce. Under the agreement, the chamber would continue fulfilling its role as the public relations arm of the city, promoting Cloverdale as a whole to those outside of Cloverdale, as well as running its visitors center.
● The council will also be reviewing a budget amendment for possible approval for the second phase of Cloverdale’s Safe Routes to School program. The budget amendment is for $150,000.
● The council will be designating its voting delegates and alternates for the League of California Cities’ annual conference.
