Five candidates are vying for a spot on the Cloverdale City Council this year. Two seats, currently held by Melanie Bagby and Mary Ann Brigham, are up for election in November. In the coming days, we’re going to feature Q&As with the council candidates — Bagby, Brigham, Jenny Candelaria-Orr, Nicole Garcia-Hinchliffe and Todd Lands.
All candidates were asked the same questions. Responses were edited for style and in some cases, length.
Tell us a little bit about yourself — what should longtime and new Cloverdalians know about you? What is one thing that folks who see you around town may not know about you?
Three generations of my family live in Cloverdale; my parents, brother, myself and my husband and my 2.5-year-old daughter Isla. I have been a social science teacher going on 13 years at Rincon Valley Middle School in Santa Rosa. One thing that folks may not know is that even though you’ll see me out and about getting coffee and a bagel or dining out for lunch or dinner around town, I love to cook.
Should you be elected, how do you plan to stay engaged with the Cloverdale community?
Any elected position needs to have someone that is willing to be as transparent as possible; therefore, as a city council member, I would always be engaged with residents. I would have a social media presence, continue to have my website, and would also love for the council as a whole to use Nixle. Our police department does that so well. It would be great for the council to utilize that service too.
Current city council members serve on a handful of other boards and subcommittees both across the county and in the city. Do you plan on representing the community on a similar scale? If so, how?
I want to be as involved as possible. It is important to me that Cloverdale have council members that are willing to advocate for the city. Over the years, it appears that Cloverdale has been somewhat ignored at the county and state level. If given the opportunity, I will be that voice and make sure that our residents are heard.
As cities, counties and states are wrestling with the current and future impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, what do you see as the city’s role in helping combat the impact of the pandemic and resulting shelter-in-place orders?
Even though COVID has proven difficult for many of us, I have seen our residents support our local businesses. I would love to keep that momentum going. I would like to partner with the Chamber of Commerce and promote our local businesses outside of just Cloverdale by using social media and other cost-effective outlets. I would like to see more outdoor seating areas for businesses that do not have it. I would also like to help work with businesses when grant opportunities arise, for example Sonoma County’s small business grants program.
What are the top three issues you see the city having to address in the next year? In the next four years?
I think emergency preparedness/mitigation for wildfires and drought, attracting and retaining business, especially with the effects of COVID-19 and looking at alternative sources of revenue for infrastructure are immediate concerns. There are many others; however, I think that these three are feasible for the city council at this time. For the future, I think we need to work at getting the SMART train here as well as what we can do to offset the potential effects of the Potter Valley Water Project. I am very much in favor of planning now, not deferring down the road.
What do you think makes you a good fit for Cloverdale City Council?
I think that I bring a new perspective to the council. I am a mother of a young child and a teacher. Both of which will allow me to do a great job representing ideas and concerns of the residents of Cloverdale. I approach issues objectively and will always give evidence and reasoning to support my decisions. Any decision I make will be based on knowledge, community input and listening to all sides of a proposal.
Is there anything else you believe readers should know about you or your platform?
I want to stress the need for community input. Positive change happens at the local level and it is so important for people to get involved. It is the only way for your voice to be heard. I am open to listening to anyone so please email me at jcandelariaorr@gmail.com. I would love to hear from you. Elected officials represent you, not themselves.
