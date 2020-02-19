Throughout Citrus Fair weekend, the fair auditorium was full of people vying for multiple titles — four Cloverdale teens competed for the title of Citrus Fair Queen, 20 kids interviewed for the spot of Lily Lemon or Oran Orange, multiple individuals and groups competed in the Citrus Fair’s talent show and babies lined up for the Baby Derby. Here is a round-up of this year’s Cloverdale Citrus Fair contest winners.
Citrus Fair Queen
Neidi Calvillo, Emma Johnson, Jannet Martinez Reyes and Alexis Sanchez all competed in the Citrus Fair Queen Pageant on Feb. 14.
Calvillo, a senior at Cloverdale High School, won the title of Citrus Fair Queen. In her biography for the fair, Calvillo said that she decided to run for the title to be more involved in the community. At CHS, she’s involved in the Key Club. Outside of school, Calvillo said that she enjoys volunteering.
During the scholarship contest, each contestant gave a presentation about a specific topic — Calvillo presented about the danger of vaping. For her talent, Calvillo displayed and explained various pieces of photography.
Johnson was awarded first runner up, and Calvillo was also awarded the title of Miss Congeniality.
Lily Lemon and Oran Orange
Also on Friday, Feb. 14, 20 kids, ages 3 to 5, gathered in the fair auditorium for the chance to be crowned Lily Lemon or Oran Orange.
The contest had a new master of ceremonies this year, with Whitney Westfall taking over the microphone from Linda Pardini, who had led the event for 13 years before giving up the post last year.
This year was a first for the contest, as the titles of Lily Lemon and Oran Orange were awarded to siblings.
John Wayne McLean, 3, won the title of Oran Orange. McLean wore a shirt with his namesake on it.
The title of Lily Lemon was awarded to Lucy McLean, 4, who dressed as Lucille Ball from “I Love Lucy.” For her obligatory ending song, Lucy sang “Seasons of Love” from the musical “Rent.”
Marley Mrkvicka, 4, was awarded best costume for Lily Lemon and Lucas Velasquez, 5, was awarded best costume for Oran Orange.
Baby Derby
Babies had their chance to shine on Monday, Feb. 17 during the Baby Derby. Switching up from years past, this year’s contestants raced on a cheerleading mat set up in the middle of the fair auditorium, rather than on the large auditorium stage.
To qualify for the derby, participating babies must not be able to walk.
While many of the babies seemed more interested in making friends with each other than racing to the finish line — which one baby later tore up — a winner was declared after a series of racing heats.
Jack Stringer, wearing avocado socks and a train-covered onesie, proved himself to be the fastest baby. He crawled away with a package of diapers, a ribbon and a trophy.
Cloverdale’s Got Talent
Participants in this year’s Cloverdale’s Got Talent contest took the stage on Sunday, Feb. 16.
Singer Maya Simms was awarded Best Tiny Talent; singer Amber Wunderlich was awarded Best Junior Talent; Studio W Dance Company was awarded Best Teen Talent; mother/daughter singing duo Jennifer and Maya Simms took home Best Adult Talent; the Best of Show - Individual title went to Alyssa Donaire; and Higher Ground Dance Troupe won Overall Best of Show - Group.
