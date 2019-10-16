Vineyard Races being held Oct. 20
The Kiwanis Club of Cloverdale’s annual Vineyard Races is back in Cloverdale this weekend. The race is being held at Asti Winery, where runners can traverse the hilly property while taking in a world-class view.
The race is on Sunday, Oct. 20 with a half and full marathon start time at 7:30 a.m. and a 5k and 10k start time of 8:30 a.m.
The event will have aid stations for runners located throughout the routes at intervals of about two miles. Aid stations will have water, electrolyte replacement drinks and ice. Certain stations will also have fruit and energy gels; portable toilets will be located approximately every four miles.
The event is run by the Kiwanis Club of Cloverdale, and used as a fundraiser to support the club’s involvement in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, as well as other literacy programs throughout Cloverdale.
According to race director Greg Carter, around 250 kids in Cloverdale are part of the Imagination Library program, which gives one book a month to children from the time they’re born until they’re 5 years old.
“It also supports the literacy event that we have in April and it supports the program where we give the teachers at Washington and Jefferson free books,” Carter added.
The Vineyard Races first began in 2011 at the Cloverdale Citrus Fair, but has shifted to softer ground in the past eight years. Now, those running the race have the opportunity to run through the vineyards at Asti Winery.
“The weather is supposed to be beautiful, and we’re just looking forward to giving people the opportunity to have a good time,” Carter said.
Carter is anticipating around 600 participants for this year’s race, on par with previous years.
Participants can pick up their race packets on Friday, Oct. 18 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Healdsburg Running Company, 333 Center St., Healdsburg. Packets will also be available on race day at Asti Winery starting at 6 a.m.
Those interested in registering for Sunday’s races can do so by visiting cloverdalevineyardraces.org. At press time, spots for the 5k and 10k were sold out. Other running options include a full marathon and half marathon, which Carter anticipates will be open until the start of the event. Registration cost varies depending on what length race you run.
