In a pair of statements, CalFire has announced a transition out of peak fire season, and the burn permit suspension lifted.
Recent rains and cooler temperatures across the region have lowered the threat of wildfires allowing CalFire’s Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit to transition out of peak fire season effective Dec. 9 at 8 a.m. in Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Solano, Yolo and Colusa Counties.
According to the statement, CalFire will continue to maintain staffing to meet any potential threat, as well as maintaining the ability to strategically move resources to areas that remain at a higher threat level. CalFire will also continue to monitor weather conditions closely and still has the ability to increase staffing should weather conditions change or if there is a need to support wildfires or other emergencies in other areas of the state.
Statewide, CalFire and firefighters from many local agencies responded to over 5,641 wildfires within the State Responsibility Area that burned nearly 128,831 acres. In the Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit, CalFire responded to 177 wildfires that charred 80,916 acres.
During the cooler winter months, CalFire will continue to actively focus efforts on fire prevention and fuels treatment activities as guided by the state’s Strategic Fire Plan and localized unit fire plans. These will be done through public education, prescribed burns and various types of fuel reduction. These activities are aimed at reducing the impacts of large, damaging wildfires and improving overall forest health.
Also effective on Dec. 9, at 8 a.m. the burn permit suspension in Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Solano, Yolo and Colusa counties will be lifted. CalFire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit Chief Shana Jones is formally cancelling the burn permit suspension and advises that those possessing current and valid agriculture and residential burn permits can now resume burning on permissible burn days. Inspections may be required for burns other than agriculture burns. This can be verified by contacting your local Air Quality Management District.
Cooler temperatures, higher humidity and the chance of winter weather have helped to begin to diminish the threat of wildfire. Property owners and residents are asked to use caution while conducting debris or agriculture burns, follow all guidelines provided and maintain control of the fire at all times. Individuals can be held civilly and/or criminally liable for allowing a fire to escape their control and/or burn onto neighboring property.
Residents wishing to burn must verify it is a permissive burn day prior to burning, by calling the Northern Sonoma County Air Pollution Control District at 707-433-5911
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.