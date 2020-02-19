At the Jan. 14 meeting of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors, the first annual Recovery and Resiliency Framework implementation report was presented. This framework was adopted in 2018 to help improve recovery from natural disasters and prepare for future ones, and the report is meant to identify accomplishments for 2019.
The report was presented by Michael Gossman, Deputy County Administrator, Office of Recovery and Resiliency, and his staff member Crystal Carey-Harrow, along with Sheba Person-Whitley, executive director at Sonoma County Economic Development Board, who presented the Moody’s Analytics numbers.
The framework has five strategic areas: community preparedness and infrastructure, housing, economy, safety net services and natural resources and in relation to those strategic areas, the board of supervisors established a list of the top 10 priority projects for 2019.
The report is generated by the Office of Recovery & Resiliency (ORR), and provides an update on how well those 10 goals were accomplished in 2019.
In general, county staff have accomplished the vast majority of their top ten list, though one item made minimal progress and will be part of a needs assessment work in 2020 (developing a one-stop-shop resource center).
“Nine of the 10 are well on track,” said Carey-Harrow during the presentation, referencing the one-stop-shop. “That project is facing challenges in terms of funding and we’re still working on the concept, but we’re doing needs assessment for the next year.”
Another item is considered successful, despite the lack of concrete action in 2019. The county’s work with utility companies to improve their infrastructure continues.
Results of top ten list
1. Establish a comprehensive alert and warning program
This was an extensive list of items. The county managed to establish a countywide Nixle protocol along with an alert and warning group and completed trainings on those systems.
Staff-wise, a new alert and warning program manager was recruited and an Emergency Operations Center (EOC) board liaison position was created. An emergency operations guide was created for the supervisors, as was a community preparedness plan. They obtained grant funding for emergency preparedness training and installation and operation of three additional fire cameras.
The ORR used the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration radio alerting system, and conducted tests of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) system and installed hi-lo sirens on patrol vehicles to assist in evacuation alerts.
Sonoma Ready Day was utilized to increase subscribers to SoCoAlert.
According to the report, all of these alert system improvements were put to the test in 2019 between the February and March floods and the Kincade Fire.
2. Work with the community to identify hazards, risks and mitigation strategies including evacuation routes
Activities under this item included identifying community evacuation zones, developing interim public education materials on disaster preparedness, establishing a website with information for residents during an evacuation (SoCoEmergency.org), establishing a multi-county real-time incident status map for the Kincade Fire and the PG&E power shutoff hazards which was shared with and used by CalFire (utilized 9.7 million times during the public safety power shutoffs (PSPS) and Kincade Fire), completing the Animals in Disaster Response Plan, and organizing the county’s first evacuation drill exercises in Cavedale-Trinity (Aug. 24, 2019) and Fitch Mountain (Oct. 19, 2019) neighborhoods for residents to practice evacuating their homes and driving evacuation routes.
3. Facilitate construction hardening techniques appropriate for wildfire urban interfaces and seismic retrofits
The Home Hardening program is designed to facilitate construction hardening techniques appropriate for wildland urban interfaces, and seismic retrofits for rebuilding existing homes through education and grant programs.
The county has requested $10 million in FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) funds to support implementation of the two programs ($5 million for each program). The HMGP grant application has been recommended to FEMA for approval by the state.
The Seismic Retrofit program would retrofit critical facilities, unreinforced masonry buildings and possibly soft-structure buildings already identified in the Local Hazard Mitigation Plan. The Seismic Retrofit program has been waitlisted by California Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) and is on hold until additional funds become available.
The Community Development Commission received an HMGP grant from the remaining California Valley and Butte fire disaster funds to provide earthquake stabilization bracing to mobile homes in Sonoma County. As of December 2019, 247 mobile homes have received assistance. The Community Development Commission is set to earthquake brace another 350 mobile homes before the end of September 2020.
4. Work with private utility providers on solutions related to hardening infrastructure and on coping with destroyed utilities in a disaster
Concrete action on this item did not occur in 2019, though the county states “regulatory efforts are ongoing.”
5. Help property owners navigate vegetation management opportunities
Permit Sonoma Fire Prevention Division, in coordination with CalFIre and several local fire districts, is in the midst of conducting seasonal outreach, education, and inspections for compliance with defensible space/hazardous fuels reduction regulations and performing abatement as necessary.
Among projects undertaken in pursuit of this goal, in May of 2019 there was a fuel reduction workshop featuring a Top Lit burn (or conservation burn) to teach a pile burn technique that efficiently converts cleared vegetation to biochar. Biochar helps sequester carbon and enhance soil capacity to absorb water.
In addition, the Geyserville Fire Protection District was awarded a $540,000 grant from CalFire to manage vegetation along priority roadsides, implement a chipper program, develop community wildlife protection plans, conduct home and defensible space inspections in the Lake Sonoma watershed and neighboring regions, conduct landowner outreach and host a series of defensible space/fire resiliency workshops to train landowners.
They also created a “fuels reduction toolkit” outlining practices and strategies and their costs.
6. Continue to advocate for substantive changes to insurance regulations
California Department of Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara met with local block captains and officials on May 28, 2019. Two years after the 2017 fires, many survivors are still in the rebuild process with some still at risk of losing critical additional living expense (ALE) coverage.
New state laws have extended living expense coverage from 24 to 36 months. Unfortunately, these new laws do not apply to survivors of the 2017 Sonoma Complex Fires. In late September 2019, the board of supervisors issued a letter to insurance providers, urging the extension of ALE coverage to survivors.
Twenty-six insurers agreed to extend the time to collect ALE for 2017 wildfires; three insurers did not agree to extend ALE, and 10 insurers did not respond.
7. Engage the community to raise awareness about how to prepare and plan ahead for disasters
A community preparedness plan was developed with the goals to: educate and empower residents to better prepare themselves, their families, their businesses and their neighborhoods for an emergency; show local communities, business partners, organizations and residents how to reduce their exposure to natural and human-caused hazards; strengthen relationships between and among local jurisdictions, businesses and regional partners to improve public messaging before, during and after an emergency; and continue to implement tactics throughout the county to increase the Department of Emergency Management’s presence as a trusted community resource for issues of emergency preparedness, response and recovery.
Additionally, the program manager developed and implemented a major marketing campaign — “Be Ready Together” — to promote individual and community preparedness.
8. Expedite permitting for homeowners who are rebuilding
Permit Sonoma established a Resiliency Permit Center after the Sonoma Complex Fires fire to provide expedited permitting and inspection services for those who lost homes in those fires. The county is only responsible for 2,264 of the 5,143 homes needing to be rebuilt; the remaining are within Santa Rosa city limits which require city of Santa Rosa permitting.
Of those 5,143 units, 1,251 are completed, 2,245 have permits issued, 343 have permits in process and 1,304 are not yet in the permit process.
“We still have a long ways to go in terms of total rebuilds,” admitted Gossman. “But the good news is that the number of homes remaining not in the process at all has dropped pretty significantly since the fall. About 25% of homes are not in the permit process, but that number is coming down pretty quick.”
The board of supervisors also adopted multiple urgency and long-term ordinances to assist recovery in Chapter 40 of the Sonoma County Code, titled Sonoma Complex Fire Disaster Recovery. In 2019, the board of supervisors extended most provisions in Chapter 40 until Dec. 31, 2021.
In November 2019, the board of supervisors adopted Chapter 40A of the Sonoma County Code, titled Kincade Fire Disaster Recovery, to address the immediate and interim housing needs for residents displaced by the 2019 Kincade Fire to streamline reconstruction. Chapter 40A will also expire on Dec. 31, 2021.
9. Enhance the 2-1-1 System
2-1-1 Sonoma County is a comprehensive information and referral service for Sonoma County, connecting callers, website users and individuals using text messages with information about health and human services available to them.
During times of disaster, 2-1-1 provides incident-specific information in coordination with local emergency services, including road closures and shelters. 2-1-1 Sonoma County phone and text services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and is available in 150 languages through phone interpretation services.
In 2019 a new website for 2-1-1 Sonoma County was launched and texting services were increased. Data collection continues to be a challenge but is improving with additional work on the database and enhanced data collection techniques.
United Way of the Wine Country is responsible for the management of the 2-1-1 system, and will continue to work on being responsible for the individual needs of users and increasing awareness of the offerings of the system.
10. Develop a one-stop-shop resource center
There has not been significant progress on this item, primarily due to the lack of funds necessary to design and develop a resource center. County staff, however, have been engaged in conversations with community-based organizations about identifying and assisting individuals and families who do not have the adequate personal resources for basic needs as a result of the 2017 Sonoma Complex Fires. While there is significant interest, to date there has not been a thorough needs assessment nor has any long-term funding been identified.
In 2020, the county will explore conducting a formal needs assessment to evaluate the ongoing need of a one-stop shop resource center for recovery support.
Other efforts in 2019
According to the annual report, in 2019, the ORR took on significant work outside of the framework, in addition to following the framework guidelines.
Highlights mentioned in the report include: solidifying the role of the ORR during disasters (utilized during the 2019 winter storms and flooding and the Kincade Fire and the public safety power shutoffs), including becoming embedded in Emergency Operations Center; continuation of Emergency Proclamation for Disasters; winter storms and floods recovery leadership including a Local Assistance Center in Guerneville to serve 886 individuals; received the National Association of Counties (NACo) with a Best in Category Achievement Award for innovative, effective county government programs that strengthen services for residents; co-led fuels reduction and resiliency campaign enhancement efforts; updated the Local Assistance Center (LAC) Handbook to include increased accessibility to individuals with access and functional needs, including individuals with limited English proficiency; coordinated Sonoma Ready Day; Kincade Fire recovery including opening a Local Assistance Center in Healdsburg, serving over 1,000 families seeking assistance, coordination of the Watershed and Debris Removal Taskforces and developed online resources to assist with recovery; and coordination of the Debris Removal Insurance Collection Program.
Economic impacts from power shutoff
Although, not originally part of the framework scope, the presentation also included economic impacts from de-energization and the Kincade Fire.
The Economic Development Board has measured the short-term economic impact of the Kincade Fire and public safety power shutoff (PSPS) events that took place in fall 2019. The analysis was conducted by Moody’s Analytics. Even in the wake of recent disasters, Sonoma County’s economy has fared pretty well “due to an educated workforce, continued tourism interest and a hot Bay Area economy.”
The total estimated combined impact from cumulative PSPS events in October and November 2019, plus the Kincade Fire and associated evacuations is $725 million.
2019 state and federal recovery focused legislation
According to the report, the county continued to work to secure resources to continue recovery and preparedness efforts within the focus areas of the framework. In 2019 that advocacy included receiving $1 million from the state for recovery-related behavioral health services related to the 2017 Sonoma Complex Fires in addition to $1.5 million received for flood relief in response to the 2019 winter storm and resulting floods.
In response to the Kincade Fire, the county has requested property tax backfill in the amount of $1.9 million for FY 2019-20 and $2,556,620 for FY 2020-21.
The county also worked to extend price gouging protections through Dec. 31m 2020, and worked with the California Insurance Commissioner to issue a notice to insurers to extend additional living expense (ALE) coverage to 2017 wildfire survivors and not deducting the land value when survivors suffering a total loss purchase a new home in another location.
In December, the commissioner also issued a mandatory moratorium on non-renewals, prohibiting insurers from not renewing the policies of policy holders living in wildfire impacted areas.
In addition, the governor’s Office of Emergency Services announced $26 million in available funding for counties to help ease the burden of being without power for extended periods of time. Sonoma County’s allocation was estimated at $479,159.
Full copy of the report and its findings can be viewed at http://www.sonoma-county.legistar.com/LegislationDetail.aspx?ID=4303226&GUID=3CC3DB32-5961-46B2-922D-722B130BD671.
