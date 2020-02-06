It may have been a rainy Saturday afternoon outside, but things were pretty colorful and “rocky” inside the Cloverdale Senior Center on Jan. 25, as more than 35 people gathered to socialize and learn how to paint rocks.
The class was hosted by the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center Program Director Melanie Hall and presented by leaders of the Cloverdale Rocks & Fairies group, Lynn Calza, Debbie Handy, Marisa Scalese and Dennis and Linda Liebl. The group is responsible for all of the fairy doors seen at various businesses around town.
Painters of all skill levels participated, ranging in age from youngsters to seniors. Paint, brushes and, thanks to a donation by DenBeste Soil, hundreds of rocks were provided, as well as snacks, coffee and tea. Raffle prizes were awarded throughout the afternoon and everyone was gifted with at least one painted rock.
Organizers said that the best part was watching families and friends alike doing something fun together while making lasting memories.
Future rock painting classes at the senior center are being planned, with dates and times to be announced. In the meantime, the “fairies” will be handing out painted rocks along the parade route at this year’s Citrus Fair Parade.
To find out more about the Cloverdale Rocks & Fairies, painted rocks and Fairy Doors, like their Facebook page and join in the fun. facebook.com/groups/cloverdalefairydoors
— Submitted by Lynn Calza
