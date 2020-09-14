On Monday, Aug. 31, MaryAnn Wilson and Melanie Hall from the Kiwanis Club of Cloverdale presented 80 thank you cards to Cloverdale Healthcare Center’s Operation Manager Jarrod Morgan and Nancy Alvarez. The cards included gift cards from the businesses in the Community of Cloverdale to show appreciation to these amazing caregivers who are putting their lives on the line to care for our loved ones and family.
If you are interested in sending a cheerful card to brighten someone’s day the address is: Cloverdale Healthcare Center, 300 Cherry Creek Road, Cloverdale, CA 95425.
We thank those who donated the gift cards: Kiwanis Club, Cloverdale Nursery, Dahlia & Sage Community Market, Ace Hardware, Rays Grocery, El Molcajete, El Malagro, Thai Spice, Papa’s Pizza and Jodi Marynowski from Vine Ridge.
