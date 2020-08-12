At the Cloverdale Unified School District Board of Trustees meeting on Wednesday night, Aug. 12, the school board extended two agenda items — its 45-day budget revision and the potential layoff of some classified district staff — to a special meeting on Friday, Aug. 14 at 9 a.m. The district has yet to post an agenda for the special meeting.
The items were initially set to be discussed during the board’s Wednesday meeting, but were extended due to a clause in the California School Employee Association (CSEA) contracts.
The board will be reviewing a series of position cuts that, according to the board staff report, are a result of students not being able to participate in certain activities like recess and lunch, and not being able to check out items like books. The positions being put up for elimination include:
(3) Library manager positions
(9) Student supervision positions
(1) Preschool director position
(1) Preschool teacher position
(1) Preschool instructional assistant position
The cuts would save a total of $186,527 during the upcoming school year and the elimination would be effective Oct. 14.
During the public comment portion of Wednesday’s meeting, meeting attendees spoke out against the district potentially eliminating library manager positions.
“There is too much at stake and at risk should we choose not to protect and promote librarians,” said Washington School teacher Maribeth Kelly, reading a letter from a colleague who was unable to make it to the meeting. “For children of poverty, libraries are typically the only source of reading material … access means achievement. If students have no access, achievement is nearly impossible — and librarians can (promote) literacy online.”
The impact of libraries, especially libraries in areas where there’s a high population of those who are socioeconomically disadvantaged, was repeatedly discussed throughout the comment period.
“We have such a socioeconomically disadvantaged group here in town … so many times I have students who say, ‘I don’t have books at home,” said School Librarian Manager for Jefferson Elementary and Washington School Rhonda Knowles. “If we take libraries away — it’s a safe haven for them (students) sometimes.”
“The progress that happens within libraries and classrooms, if you take that away that doesn’t happen ... When a student walks through our doors in the library, they know it’s a safe place,” she said, noting that the district circulates 5,000 books per school year.
“They deserve to have those books,” she said.
Jim Byrne recommended that, instead of getting rid of the positions because students won’t be at school sites, the district instead try to figure out a way for students to check out books from the school library while participating in distance learning. He added that the district has just brought its libraries back from the last round of budget-based district library closures, and that getting rid of the library manager positions would walk back the progress made.
Additionally, the board will be discussing its 45-day budget revision. Rather than create a budget that was guaranteed to change, the board of trustees decided at a meeting earlier this summer to submit a budget with a clear deficit with the intent to file a new revised budget after Gov. Gavin Newsom finalized the state budget for schools.
