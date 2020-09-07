The Cloverdale Unified School District Board of Trustees is meeting virtually on Wednesday, Sept. 9, and will be tackling an agenda of back-to-school, budgetary and district construction items. The meeting will start at 6 p.m. and will be held over Zoom. To view the full agenda, click here.
Measure H
Relating to the district’s ongoing construction work related to Measure H, the board will review and discuss the current projects.
Additionally, it will be discussing and possibly giving direction regarding an addendum to the lease leaseback agreement between the district and Wright Contracting for the Washington School construction project. When it comes to Measure H projects, the replacement of the John L. Allen Memorial Field is nearing completion. According to an Aug. 31 update submitted by Van Pelt Construction, striping will likely occur over the next two weeks.
Learning Plan and Distance Learning
The board will receive an update on the district’s reopening plan. Included in the plan will be reports from each school site principal, updates from the district’s reopening committee on the reopening plan and a discussion about the current county pandemic conditions.
The District Learning Continuity and Attendance Plan establishes learning continuity requirements for the upcoming year, in lieu of the annual update of the Local Control and Accountability Plan (LCAP). The district’s Learning Continuity and Attendance Plan Update will be presented and a public hearing on it will be held. Per the agenda item for the public hearing, the school board won’t take action on the item until its Sept. 23 meeting.
Per the general information section of the continuity plan, the following items were identified by the district’s reopening committee to integrate into the planning of the current school year:
● Daily contact between students, teachers and classmates
● Must provide high quality educational resources
● Increased student and family accountability for attendance and work completion
● Equitable resources for all students (namely, all TK to 12th grade students will have assigned devices for distance and hybrid learning, internet hotspots will be provided to families that don't have reliable access to internet, supplemental supports for students who need them and parental support for distance learning.
A public hearing will be held regarding the district providing sufficient instructional materials for the current school year. The public hearing is a yearly occurrence and is meant to confirm that the district is in compliance with education code that dictates which textbooks and instructional materials were provided to students in the district.
Budget
District Chief Business Official Patricia Mills will be giving the board information on the district’s unaudited actuals for the 2019-20 year. Mills will also be presenting the district’s consolidated application for categorical funding to the board.
