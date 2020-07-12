The Cloverdale Unified School District Board of Trustees will meet for a special meeting this Tuesday, July 14, to tackle two issues — viewing a presentation about preliminary school reopening plans and discussing summer athletic conditioning. The meeting will be held over Zoom, with open session beginning at 6 p.m. To watch it, click here.
While the meeting’s four-page agenda packet doesn’t list specifics about what reopening plans are being presented, at a June 24 meeting, the then-Superintendent Jeremy Decker said that the district would likely end up having a hybrid plan for reopening. A hybrid plan would likely involve cohorts of students attending in-person classes twice a week, with the alternating days being distance learning.
During the meeting, Decker said that whether or not individual schools would be able to open to full-time in-person learning depends on if the county health officer ends up allowing 4-foot social distancing, rather than the currently required 6-foot. A change in distance would allow Cloverdale’s kindergarten through sixth grade classes to reopen for full-time, in-person instruction.
In an interview shortly before she started at the district on July 1, CUSD Superintendent Betha MacClain said that she’s focused on trying to find a reopening model that works well with what the community wants.
“There’s this really rapidly changing landscape and it’s really clear to me that the community wants kids in school,” she said.
The trustees will also be discussing summer athletic conditioning.
Neither of the items on this week’s agenda are considered “action” items, with the first being a presentation and the second a discussion.
