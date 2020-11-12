A seat is available on the Cloverdale Unified School District Board of Trustees, following trustee Todd Lands being elected to the Cloverdale City Council. The vacancy was announced by the district on Thursday, Nov. 12. Applications for the position are due on Friday, Nov. 13, by 4 p.m.
According to the announcement posted to the district’s website, qualified candidates will be interviewed and a new board trustee will be appointed during the Nov. 18 school board meeting. The trustee will serve from November 2020 to December 2022, the remainder of Lands’ term.
Those interested in applying for the position can do so by filling out this form.
The board appointed another provisional trustee earlier this year, selecting Brandon Axell to fill former trustee Eric Higginbotham’s seat. The process to fill Higginbotham’s seat took slightly longer than this process is scheduled to — Higginbotham resigned on March 12, applications for the vacancy opened in mid-April, were due April 27 and Axell was selected to fill the position on May 1.
