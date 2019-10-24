UPDATE: There are two new announcements to school closures for Thursday, Oct. 24: West Side School District will be closed and Riebli Elementary in Mark West Union School District will have a minimum school day. More details on the minimum school day are below.
As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, due to shifting winds, Cloverdale Unified School District and Healdsburg Unified School District have announced that they will close all schools today as a cautionary measure due to the fire threat to their communities.
Any additional updates will be posted at scoe.org/schoolclosures.
The current list of school closures for Thursday, Oct. 24 is as follows:
- Alexander Valley School District
- Cloverdale Unified School District
- Geyserville Unified School District
- Healdsburg Unified School District
- Rincon Valley Union School District, specific schools only:
- Whited Elementary
- Binkley Elementary
- Madrone Elementary
- Sequoia Elementary
- Rincon Valley Charter School - Sequoia Campus
- Austin Creek Elementary
- Santa Rosa City Schools District, specific schools only:
- Hidden Valley Elementary
- Santa Rosa Accelerated Charter
- Rincon Valley Middle
- Maria Carrillo High School
