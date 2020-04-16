The Cloverdale Unified School District (CUSD) Board of Trustees is looking to fill a board seat, following former trustee Eric Higginbotham’s resignation from the board on March 12.
Higginbotham tenured his resignation from the board because he moved out of the area, Superintendent Jeremy Decker said.
According to a public notice posted in the Reveille, applications for the position are available at cusd.org/apply and the deadline to apply is April 27 at 4 p.m. Interested parties can also contact the district office at 707-894-1993.
If nobody applies for the position, the board has the power to appoint someone they feel is qualified.
The board discussed the process of filling the vacant position at its April 8 regular board meeting. During that time, they decided to have the position be filled via “provisional appointment,” rather than an election.
“Ordering an election would cost between $4 and $10 dollars per registered voter,” Decker said.
Since the position will be filled through a provisional appointment, the application process is entirely public. That is, the board will be interviewing applicants and discussing who they decide to appoint during a public meeting. Due to the current shelter-in-place order, the meetings will be held over Zoom.
“They get reviewed by the board and then they would actually have to do an interview during open session,” Decker continued. “The board would interview the candidates in open session. We would interview them, and you cannot sit them at that time — you then have to have another meeting in open session.”
In addition to everything having to be done in public, board vacancies also have to be filled 60 days after a resignation occurs, which means the district needs to have a new board member appointed by roughly May 12.
The CUSD Board of Trustees is planning on interviewing potential candidates on May 2 at 1 p.m. and appointing a new board member on May 8 at 1 p.m.
The seat would be filled until November, the end of Higginbotham’s term, and whoever is appointed would need to run to retain their seat.
