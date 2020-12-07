While students can’t go back to in-person learning yet, the grounds team at the CUSD has been working on classroom configurations, installing air purifiers
Even with students still out on distance learning, the Cloverdale Unified School District is putting in all of the classroom and room modifications to help aid in keeping students, staff and teachers safe from COVID-19.
In an update to the district’s board of trustees in mid-November, Director of Maintenance, Operations and Transportation Rick Scaramella discussed ways in which the district has prepared for the potential return of students to campus.
As part of the preparation efforts, the district has purchased electrostatic sprayers to help with disinfecting — Scaramella said that with the backpack-style sprayers, rooms can be disinfected in roughly one minute — and the maintenance team has participated in trainings on COVID-19, disinfecting and sanitation, as well as created a disinfecting plan.
“We’ve developed a plan to disinfect when staff is on-site and students twice during the day when they’re there — a 10 a.m. and then a 12:30 p.m. — and then we do the more thorough sanitation and disinfecting after 3:30 p.m. with the night shift,” Scaramella said.
In addition to regular district maintenance, like painting buildings and working on bond projects from Measure H, the district’s maintenance team has also secured the installation of air purifiers for classroom buildings. While the purifiers are costly, they’re a recommended addition from the California Department of Public Health for the purposes of cleaning air during the coronavirus pandemic. The district went the extra mile though, purchasing air purifiers that are supposed to catch both virus particles as well as help filter smoke out of the air in cases of fire.
“We purchased these with learning loss mitigation money and we talked about it because they’re also good for fire and smoke closure, for air quality in classrooms, which is one of the reasons we felt it was a worthwhile cost. It’s not necessarily required (to purchase), but given that we have the learning loss mitigation money and we see how it has a broader impact we thought it was a smart move,” CUSD Superintendent Betha MacClain said.
“They monitor 24-hours a day, seven days a week, they never shut off and there’s an infrared sensor on the front that detects VOCs (volatile organic compounds) in the air and it will automatically turn on and start filtering,” Scaramella said, explaining the purifiers. “It’ll show how much ‘bad’ air … and it’ll actually show you the output of clean air.”
The device has three filters, Scaramella said, a pre-filter, charcoal filter and a microbial-treated HEPA filter.
The district has also applied for a grant through the Sonoma County Office of Education from Graton Rancheria for potential partial reimbursement for the filters.
“We are the only district in the county who has any of the units installed that are actually called out on this model on the grant for the reimbursement,” Scaramella said. “That (may) be $41,000 potentially back.”
“We’re in the process of changing out HVAC filters now. All of the occupied areas and the common spaces are already done. Any area right now that has students in it, (HVAC) is already done. Maintenance guys have been installing 10 to 14 air purifiers a day throughout the district.”
At the time of the report, air purifiers were done being installed in Cloverdale High School (CHS), were two-thirds of the way done bring installed at Washington School and one-fourth done being installed at Jefferson Elementary.
Other changes made have included installing interoffice mailboxes outside of the site office buildings, purchasing wall-mounted no-touch thermometers, sneeze guards and barriers at all of the sites, as well as equipping each classroom desk with a barrier.
Additionally, isolation rooms have been set up at each school site, with CHS and Washington utilizing band rooms and Jefferson using recently-purchased isolation tents.
“Starting in spring break of last year we’ve really been put to the test with all of the hurdles that come to us daily, sometimes hourly,” he said, thanking his maintenance staff. “They’ve been wonderful. Patience has grown thin at times, but with the high stress and anxiety of the unknown I think they’ve managed really well. We’ve still managed to be productive with the unknown, as far as when students are coming back and how many are coming back.”
Though the maintenance team is still working on some things, Scaramella is confident that the district is prepared to take on students once it’s given the green light to open for hybrid learning.
“If you wanted to open the doors tomorrow, I think we could take 653 students with butts in seats throughout the three sites at the required distance and everything that’s been required of us to follow,” he said. “I’m pretty ecstatic about that.”
