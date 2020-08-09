At its next meeting on Aug. 12, the Cloverdale Unified School District Board of Trustees will tackle a lengthy and weighty meeting agenda — the board will be viewing presentations about Measure H progress, summer maintenance and will view a presentation that includes an update of the 2020-21 school reopening plan. The board will also consider the approval of cuts to the district’s classified staff positions, approve the 2020-21 45-day budget revision and consider approving a Memorandum of Understanding with the Teachers Association of Cloverdale for the upcoming school year.
The public part of the meeting will begin at 6 p.m. and will be viewable via Zoom.
Reopening plan
At the last school board meeting, district trustees asked for regular updates on the district’s reopening to review progress since the plan is ever-changing, and to review any changes that have been made to the plan.
Additionally, district Superintendent Betha MacClain will present data from the parent and staff survey the district sent out about the start of the school year.
Staffing cuts
The board will be reviewing a series of position cuts that, according to the board staff report, are a result of students not being able to participate in certain activities like recess and lunch, and not being able to check out items like books. The positions being put up for elimination include-
- (3) Library manager positions
- (9) Student supervision positions
- (1) Preschool director position
- (1) Preschool teacher position
- (1) Preschool instructional assistant position
The cuts would save a total of $186,527 during the upcoming school year and the elimination would be effective Oct. 14.
2020-21 school budget
Rather than create a budget that was guaranteed to change, the board of trustees decided at a meeting earlier this summer to submit a budget with a clear deficit with the intent to file a new revised budget after Gov. Gavin Newsom finalized the state budget for schools. At its Aug. 12 meeting, the board will view a presentation of the revised budget.
To view the meeting agenda, board packet and to get Zoom information, click here.
