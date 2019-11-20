Cloverdale Sculpture Trail sculpture Was I Just Another One by Hector Ortega shows that the artist is taking on a new creative direction.
“Was I just Another One is a deeply introspective sculpture,” Ortega said. “After the last few monumental pieces I began to question my ‘constrained geometrical theme’ and came to terms that it was time to progress, reflect on the heart, intentions, make peace with the past and look to the future.”
The sculpture is made of fabricated steel and paint with dimensions of 10-feet, 4-inches high by 4-feet wide and 4-feet deep. It is is sponsored by J. Howell Fine art and is located on the corner of West Second Street and Cloverdale Boulevard.
One of Ortega’s sculptures, from his past constrained geometrical theme series is also on display in Cloverdale.
While working on this series he envisioned the sculptures “as a metaphor for life, taking what constraints we have in any given moment in life and making the most of what we have at hand.”
The second sculpture, Constrained #2, is made of fabricated steel construction with a natural oxidized patina. This 9-foot by 9-foot sculpture is located on the corner of Cloverdale Boulevard and Citrus Fair Drive, and is sponsored by Mike and Mary Ann Brigham.
For more information on the Cloverdale Sculpture Trail, a sculpture exhibit visit cloverdalesculpturetrail.org. At the website there is a map with the location of the sculptures exhibiting in the Sculpture Trail, which is a year-round exhibit. The exhibit is produced by the Cloverdale Historical Society.
— Submitted by Joyce P. Mann, Cloverdale Sculpture Trail
