Loren Madsen of Laytonville, has a unique sculpture, “Nests,” as part of the Cloverdale Sculpture Trail, in front of the Cloverdale Nursery on Cloverdale Boulevard near Citrus Fair Drive.
“Nests” consists of several elements, cylindrical “bases” and teardrop-shaped pieces which nest in the vertical cylinders. All were turned by Madsen on his homemade wood lathe. The composition of the sculpture is Douglas fir and its dimensions are 8-feet high and 8-feet 10-inches wide. The sponsor of “Nests,” the Best of Show winner, is Marne Dupere of 14 feet.
Madsen is known for his data-driven and statistical sculptures, he also enjoys “making” things. A move to Northern California inspired him to make sculptures from the trees on his property.
According to Madsen, “Since the mid-1990s I’ve worked in two areas: data-based sculptures and also somewhat traditional expressive abstract pieces. As the data-based works require lengthy fine-focused efforts, the more expressive pieces are a relief and a joy. I am delighted to share them."
For more information on the Cloverdale Sculpture Trail, a unique sculpture exhibit in Cloverdale, visit www.cloverdalesculpturetrail.org. At the web site there is a map with the location of the sculptures exhibiting in the Sculpture Trail, which is a year-round exhibit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.