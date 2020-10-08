Peter Crompton drew upon two of his favorite sources, classical art and 19th century sculpture, to find the inspiration for his latest sculpture “Serafina.” Nike of Samothrace and Raphael Monti were his stimulus for creating “Serafina.”
The Winged Victory of Samothrace, also called the Nike of Samothrace, is a marble Hellenistic sculpture of Nike the Greek goddess of victory created in about the 2nd century BC. Peter’s other source of inspiration was Raphael Monti (1818–1881) an Italian sculptor, author and poet born in Milan. He studied under his father, the noted sculptor Gaetano Matteo Monti in the Imperial Academy. One of Monti’s well-known sculptures is “Veiled Bride.”
“Serafina” was created out of concrete over fiberglass mesh over structural foam. The sculpture is 90 inches-by-46 inches-by-47 inches and is sponsored by Ann Elston. This thought-provoking sculpture is located on Cloverdale Boulevard. near W. 2nd Street and across from City Hall.
Peter and Robyn Crompton have a second sculpture on display, the “Knight.” Created using fortified reinforced concrete and gold leaf for the 2019-20 trail, the “Knight” is staying for another season due to its popularity. The inspiration for the “Knight” was Albrecht Durer’s print “Knight, Death and the Devil” of 1513 and the horses of Saint Marks in Venice. The sculpture reflects Durer’s images and symbols, chess and medieval themes.
The “Knight” sponsored by Bob Scott and Tim McDonald, is now located in the empty lot on Citrus Fair Drive near Cloverdale Boulevard. It is 103 inches high-by 60 inches wide and 42 inches deep
Peter Crompton and Robyn Crompton, from Santa Rosa, are well-known as a creative husband and wife team collaborating on many projects. Peter specializes in the sculptural form and Robyn in mosaic surface design. Together they have created a garden full of surreal sculptural works.
For more information on the Cloverdale Sculpture Trail, a unique sculpture exhibit in Cloverdale, visit www.cloverdalesculpturetrail.com. Enjoy the exhibit.
