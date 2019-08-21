Stan Huncilman has a sculpture, Psychophysico, located on Cloverdale Boulevard in front of the Gould Shaw House.
Sponsored by Suzanne Black, the sculpture is 75 inches high by 22 inches wide, and 18 inches deep, formed from welded steel and then painted.
Stan states that “Psychophysico came to be as an exercise assuming the mind and body are distinct entities and perhaps not always in harmony — how would that translate into a sculpture,” Huncilman said. “Psychophysico started with the slender vertical ‘legs’ and ends with the overbearing ‘psyche’ precariously perched as if in control while the legs remain resolute and the wheels of inner dharma churn ever so tirelessly.”
Huncilman’s studio is located in Berkeley. The outside and inside is quirky, colorful and filled with whimsical sculptures.
“All art is an abstraction. I think more about the act of creation than the outcome,” Huncilman said, describing his process.
Having exhibited in Cloverdale numerous times, he has shown a number of his colorful, whimsical sculptures.
Take the Otocast’s audio self-guided tour of the Cloverdale Sculpture Trail to learn more about Huncilman and Psychophysico.
To download the free Otocast app, visit the Google Play or the Apple app stores. For more information on the Sculpture Trail, a sculpture exhibit in Cloverdale, visit www.cloverdalesculpturetrail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.