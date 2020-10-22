Stan Huncilman has a sculpture, “Harappan Swansong” located on Cloverdale Boulevard in front of the Gould Shaw House.
Sponsored by Plank Coffee in Cloverdale and Healdsburg, the sculpture is 88 inches high by 25 inches wide and 25 inches deep. It's formed from welded steel and then painted. “Harappan Swansong” was selected by independent judges to receive the First Place Award.
"The mind and body are distinct entities and perhaps not always in harmony. How would that translate into a sculpture? 'Harappan Swansong' started with the wheel of inner dharma turning ever so relentlessly and ended with antennae of resistance. In between lies the rub of folly found and folly lost," Huncilman said about the sculpture.
Huncilman’s studio is located in Berkeley. The outside and inside of his studio is quirky, colorful and filled with whimsical sculptures. To Huncilman, “All art is an abstraction. I think more about the act of creation than the outcome," he said.
Having exhibited in Cloverdale numerous times, Cloverdalians have seen a number of his colorful, whimsical sculptures.
Keep them coming Stan, as your sculptures put a smile on our faces.
For more information on the Cloverdale Sculpture Trail, a sculpture exhibit in Cloverdale, visit www.cloverdalesculpturetrail.org. Enjoy the exhibit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.