The Cloverdale Sculpture Trail, now in its 17th year, is unveiling its 2020-21 trail sculptures a bit differently this year. Rather than seeing new sculptures bit by bit as they’re installed and unveiled throughout Cloverdale, the public can view a preview of the sculptures in a virtual flip book that’s been put out by the Cloverdale Historical Society (which runs the trail).
Like many other activities, this year’s sculpture trail has felt the impact of COVID-19 and the resulting shelter-in-place order. The installation of the next year of sculptures has been put on hold.
“Determined to keep the trail alive and interesting to the public sequestered at home, an online tour of the trail was created, which includes 11 new sculptures selected before the unwanted guest, COVID-19, arrived on our doorstep,” said trail organizer Joyce Mann in a statement. “The online tour was also created to preserve 16 years of sculptures in Cloverdale and to support the sculptors waiting for an installation date.”
The flip book offers information about the sculptures, shows photos of what each piece looks like and includes an artist statement. While the bulk of the sculptures are new, a handful will remain the same — some that will be in Cloverdale for at least another year include “Was I Just Another One,” located on the corner of North Cloverdale Boulevard and West Second Street next to Speed of Sound Music; “Knight,” located on the adjacent corner of North Cloverdale Boulevard and West Second Street; “Poised,” located on the corner of North Cloverdale Boulevard and East Second Street in front of La Hacienda; and “Peace Prayer,” located in front of the empty North Cloverdale Boulevard lot that usually holds the Cloverdale Tuesday Farmers Market.
While some of the sculptures will remain the same for the next year, Mann said that they won’t be permanent.
“It is not unusual for sculptures to stay for two years,” she said in an interview with the Reveille. “A number of exhibits in other areas are two-year exhibits as it often takes considerable time to install and de-install. On occasion we will keep a sculpture(s) for an additional year based on available space, community favorites and sometimes at the request of a sculptor.”
Every year, the Cloverdale Historical Society hosts an opening reception and awards night for the sculpture trail, which corresponds with the sculpture installation dates. Since this year’s installation has been postponed, Mann isn’t sure when a reception will take place.
“We have not set a date for installation as the future is unknown. When will shelter in place be relaxed? How long will large groups not be allowed? What will be the virus guidelines in the future? The answers to these questions will determine the when and the how the reception will be handled,” she said.
Two of the sculptures described in the flip book, both by artist Adrian Litman, pay homage to Sonoma County’s rebuilding and wildfire fighting efforts. “After Tubbs” is a geometric sculpture made with wood blocks left over from the rebuild of the artist’s home and studio following 2017 Tubbs Fire. Litman’s other sculpture, “Tame the Fire,” depicts a large stainless steel flame that aims to depict the effort involved in stopping the wildfires. Full descriptions of Litman’s work, as well as the work of all of the other sculptors with pieces on the trail, can be found inside of this year’s flip book.
“The community looks forward each year to seeing new sculptures added to the Cloverdale trail. There is always lots of excitement on installation day. The online 2020-21 Cloverdale Sculpture Tour/Flip Book gives the community and people who follow the sculpture exhibit a preview of the 2020-21 Trail, including the 11 new sculptures selected on March 5, and gives viewers something to look forward to — seeing the new sculpture on the streets of Cloverdale,” Mann said.
To view the Cloverdale Sculpture Trail 2020-21 flip book, visit https://cloverdalesculpturetrail.org/test-flip/
