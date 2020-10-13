The tradition continues of Cloverdalians and visitors voting for their favorite new sculpture on display in Cloverdale. There are 10 new sculptures on the 2020-22 Cloverdale Sculpture Trail, each uniquely different, showing the creativity of the sculptor and his/her use of materials.
Vote for your favorite sculpture online after following the trail through downtown Cloverdale or online via the People’s Choice Award link.
The winner will be announced on Jan. 2, 2021 online on the Home Page, www.cloverdalesculpturetrail.org. Last year’s People’s Choice was “Acrobat” by Bryan Tedrick.
