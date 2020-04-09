As additional mask-wearing guidelines have trickled down from the federal, state and county levels, local sewers have taken to their sewing machines to try and make masks for the masses.
Cloverdale community member Lynn Calza began making masks after seeing that her older daughter had found a pattern and started to make them. Calza lives in southern Sonoma County, but has a partner who lives in Cloverdale, and has sent over a hundred masks to town, with the intention of making hundreds more.
Cloverdale resident Ipolani Bovee started planning on making masks on March 20, in anticipation for people needing them.
Who should wear what masks, when?
The new recommendation from the CDC is that everyone should wear masks when they go out in public, preferably cloth masks, while keeping the precious reserves of N95 masks for health workers.
On April 1, the state of California made wearing masks optional for people who need to venture out in public.
“Cloth face coverings are not a substitute for physical distancing and washing hands and staying home when ill, but they may be helpful when combined with these primary interventions," the announcement from the California Department of Public Health said.
Following the state recommendation that people wear masks, Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase issued a similar statement recommending that, “Everyone who leaves their home for an essential activity wears a face covering to the extent possible, such as a fabric covering, scarf, bandana or similar garment, while outside of their home,” according to the county website.
While recommendations now say that people should wear masks, "I think that the federal authorities have been woefully unsupportive of this simple measure to reduce the spread of the virus," said Dr. Jeff Hergenrather, a former emergency room doctor who now has a medical cannabis practice in Sebastopol.
Who is that masked man?
Hergenrather said that while a simple cloth mask isn't as protective as a properly fitting N95 mask, "that is not a reason to abandon it ... I wear a DIY mask when I'm in public, except for walking on my property or rural country roads.
"COVID-19 is labelled a novel virus, for which much is to be learned,” he continued. “We know that it is frightfully contagious. Once it's in the general population as it is now, asymptomatic patients are a huge risk to unsuspecting contacts. A mask can reduce both the exit of the virus from an infected person and reduce the entry of the virus to a healthy person.
"Can it spread on the wind? Can it be spread on ATM machines and money? Can it be spread on furniture, clothing, railings, etc. Answers to these and other questions are yet to be fully studied, but I would assume the answer is 'yes.' At least presume so for your own protection," he said.
Dr. Gary Pace, who lives in Sebastopol but works as the public health officer for Lake County agrees. “If the whole community does it, it should help,” he said. "I plan to start wearing one once I get my hands on one. This is more for protection of others rather than for myself. It probably really works mainly by stopping me from spreading it before I have symptoms.”
Making sure Cloverdale is equipped
Mask makers around town have been receiving requests on and off social media from essential businesses for days, requesting cloth masks for workers to use.
“The ones that we’re making are more rounded, they go over your nose and down under your chin and it’s a left and a right side, and there’s two straps that go over the back of your head,” Calza said.
Calza said that she’s made masks for employees at CVS and at the Soil King Garden Center, as well as for families in town.
While Calza was initially hesitant to start making masks, she said she decided to start making and offering them after seeing people online selling masks as a money-making tool. Now, her kids and a pool of young volunteers have spent hours upon hours making the masks. She said that community members have offered to pay for the masks but, since she’s using donated material (everything has been donated to her, except elastic), she’s instructed people to either make a donation in her name or purchase gift cards for the teen helpers she has.
“Yesterday I spent 10 straight hours just cutting out pieces. The day before it was longer,” she said in an interview on April 6.
Since her main core of helpers are students doing school from home, Calza said that they tend to join her in the evenings, after they’re done doing work.
As of Monday, they had distributed a total of 154 masks, with people Calza knows who work near her and live in Cloverdale bringing them up and distributing them around town. She said that she still had 26 people on her list, making up an additional 234 masks that had to be made.
“Every bag comes with three big notes telling people how to use these (masks),” Calza said, describing a series of notes that they connect to the plastic bags that store each mask. The notes direct people to sanitize the bag before bringing it into their house, as well as instruct them to regularly wash the mask. “We’re washing our hands a lot, we’re wearing our masks when we can. We’re making sure each bag with each order has many many many different things people can look at to tell them not to get germs.”
“People are contacting me faster than I can make them,” Calza concluded.
As of press time, Bovee had made around 125 masks, and had another 100 ready to be sewn.
“I started to make them for local essential workers and my family first, thinking there wouldn't be many requests,” she said. “I was wrong, the requests have flooded in from local essential workers.”
She said that she’s seen an increase in mask requests from people following the CDC’s mask recommendation.
The masks that she’s making are based on a pattern for “pm2.5 surgical flue masks,” as distributed by Properfit Clothing.
When asked if she’s had trouble locating materials to make the masks, since so many sewers in the county have answered the call to create masks, Bovee said that she hasn’t run into any trouble. Specifically, she noted Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center-run Creative Notions for helping supply mask-makers with materials.
“I have had fabric donations mailed to me from San Francisco, and monetary donations come in from as far as North Carolina,” Bovee said. “I have had requests from Utah, Hawaii, Southern California, the bay and all over Sonoma County. We are trying to fill every request or direct folks to people who are making masks. We are sharing patterns and hacks for the patterns. We have tweaked the pattern for wider elastic that wraps around the head for a tighter all day fit, and (I) would like to thank Phil Watt for firing up his 3D printer to make ‘ear guards’ developed by a boy scout answering the call.”
As a parting statement, Bovee said that people should “be a good citizen, wear a mask and wash your hands.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.