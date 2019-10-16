On Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 8, PG&E announced that it would be shutting off power to nearly 800,000 customers in 34 California counties as part of a public safety power shutoff (PSPS). The bulk of Sonoma County towns were expected to experience an outage, including Cloverdale.
The PSPS ended up impacting a total of 65,902 county customers (customers refer to individual meters or accounts). Per PG&E spokesperson Deanna Contreras, approximately 2,757 customers with a Cloverdale address were impacted, about 466 of which were customers outside the city limits.
The power outage in Cloverdale was primarily isolated to areas south of Brookside Drive (though it included businesses located in the shopping center with Ace Hardware).
Mayor Melanie Bagby said that Cloverdale was “luckier than other areas with huge outages,” since residents were able to get gas and buy food in town, rather than having to drive several miles to charge their phones or purchase food while the power was out in their homes.
“The upside to this relatively short outage is that people are now more likely to take this seriously and get their emergency preparedness plans and kits together in advance so they know exactly what to do when they receive an alert,” Bagby said. “Ironically, we are right in the middle of our Be Prepared Cloverdale series of emergency preparedness workshops.”
The next Be Prepared Cloverdale workshop is being held on Saturday, Oct. 19 at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center from 10 a.m. to noon.
According to PG&E, the PSPS was performed in an attempt to address fire risk caused by predicted high winds and low humidity. Contreras said that the highest recorded wind gust in Sonoma County reached 77 mph.
“It was an unprecedented event in PG&E’s history, and to our knowledge, the largest single such shutoff event ever conducted in our industry,” stated a PG&E press release sent out on Oct. 15. “We understand the hardship and disruption this caused for our customers and the general public, but given the devastating effect of wildfire on our customers and communities, we believe we made the right decision. We are reviewing this event across all facets of the company, and seeking input from state and local agencies to scrutinize our performance and identify areas of improvement.”
According to City Manager David Kelley, parts of the city began to lose power at around 3:15 a.m. on Oct. 9. Reports of power restoration in the city began on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 10 and concluded the morning of Friday, Oct. 11.
Some residents said that they experienced strong winds on Oct. 9, however many said that as the week went on, the initial wind dwindled.
When asked about why residents on the south end of town experienced the shutoff, but not residents to the north, Bagby said that it could have been because of older infrastructure and Kelley said that it could have been because of the south end of town having a higher fire risk, though neither were positive of the logic behind the decision.
Some residents said that they were included in the shutoff, but their neighbors weren’t. When asked of the potential reasoning, Contreras said that it could be because of the alignment of the electric system.
“It is very possible that customers may be affected by a power shutoff even though they are not experiencing extreme weather conditions in their specific location,” she said. “This is because the electric system relies on power lines working together to provide electricity across cities, counties and regions.”
While only some of the people in and around Cloverdale had their power shutoff, the outage was felt citywide. Cloverdale’s southern shopping centers were darkened, with businesses in and around Furber Plaza being left without power.
Some businesses, like Ace Hardware and Ray’s Food Place, left their doors open, guiding shoppers through the stores by flashlight. Others, like Grocery Outlet and Starbucks, closed their doors.
Cloverdale resident Thomas King said that his most vivid memory during last week’s shutoff was going to Cloverdale Pharmacy.
“I very badly needed some pharmaceuticals and, even more, some pharmaceutical advice,” King said. “CVS was closed. I went by (Cloverdale Pharmacy) and it looked dark. However, the pharmacist was meeting customers at the front door, one at a time, and taking them by flashlight to the pharmacy counter. He gave me some highly educated advice which turned out to be very useful and sold me a couple of over-the-counter medicines … He was acting out of a strong feeling of professional responsibility. I'm sure he wasn't making much money, but he was doing a lot of good.”
King also mentioned the volume of people using the Cloverdale Regional Library as a place to recharge their phones and use the internet.
“Every outlet was taken; many of them were shared using extension adapters,” he said. “Everyone was courteous and the staff were helpful.”
Bagby was critical of PG&E’s decision, citing its deferred maintenance as a catalyst for the shutoff.
“The power shutoffs are going to be with us for awhile because of 20 years of deferred maintenance by PG&E. But by shutting off the power, they’re only limiting their liability,” she said. “A fire could still start some other way and be just as deadly as the others we’ve seen. With the power out, it also makes it harder to communicate.”
Bagby anticipates that should outages like this one continue, there will be an even greater economic impact to the county.
“How long until people quit holding weddings in the wineries in the fall, or until breweries leave?” she questioned. “These are our businesses here. That’s the economic reality.”
Kelley said that during the shutoff, the communication line between PG&E and the city was nonexistent, with the city relying on the same updates as residents coupled with the occasional county call.
“The only real communication we got from PG&E was the same level of communication that the residents got — that the PSPS was imminent. So we were kind of in the same communication loop as the other residents,” he said. “Luckily through the Sonoma County Office of Emergency Services, we were having operational area calls three times a day — they were able to have direct communication with PG&E.”
According to Bagby, one of the reasons there was any line of communication from PG&E was because of a year of pressure put on them from government officials on behalf of their constituency.
Lessons learned
When it comes to city preparedness, Kelley said that the threat of a PSPS in September helped prepare the city for the Oct. 9 event.
“I think because we were threatened with the PSPS about two weeks ago, we had taken some actions to be prepared and when it came around we kind of went back in that mode,” he said. “We topped off water, we were fuel prepared. We always learn that there are certain things that are good to have in place.’
Last week’s power shutoff taught the city that there are items that they may need to use in a power shutoff that the city doesn’t have immediately available — like additional generators. While the city has a portable generator it can use, they still had to rent one. However, the citywide demand for generators could have made it difficult to find one.
“I think we were lucky in some regards that one was available,” he said.
Additionally, while the city had access to gas for their generators, Kelley brought up that should Renner Petroleum (who agreed to provide backup fuel for city generators) need generators to run its machines in a future outage, the city may need to take that into account.
“That would be a lesson learned,” he said, “to really try and prepare in advance either as part of our capital equipment or to have contracts where we can rent them when these times occur.”
For Bagby, the lesson learned about preparedness and more about accountability.
“The recent PSPS has also brought attention to the fact that we have a serious problem: our economy, way of life and the well being of our most vulnerable residents is being held hostage by a company that has 20 years of deferred maintenance and is currently in bankruptcy due to that very negligence,” she said, calling on the California Public Utilities Commission to “get back to its core mission of protecting ratepayers and ensuring public safety.”
A proponent of “innovative energy solutions through Sonoma Clean Power,” Bagby said that adopting a decentralized, smart grid would enable potential shutoffs to be smarter and shorter.
“City and county officials need to work together with our state legislators and put pressure on Gov. Newsom to move us to a green energy economy and invest in a 21st Century power grid that is reliable and safe for all Californians,” she said.
While emergency preparedness has been discussed at Cloverdale City Council meetings before, Bagby said that she can see it becoming part of the city’s legislative platform going forward.
Resident Mia Munselle, who lives just outside of city limits on River Road and Geysers Road, said that living outside of the city limits helped prepare her family for the shutoff.
“When you don’t and can’t rely on city infrastructure, you might just be a bit more prepared for the unknown, than those who do,” she said. “We have a well for our water, so when power goes down we don’t have any water like those in town do. We have generators for our refrigerators and freezers so we didn’t lose any food.
“Honestly, I was really grateful that the shut off was planned and we were not being evacuated from our homes for an imminent emergency,” Munselle continued. “My kids probably missed the Wi-Fi more than anything, but our office where we work in Healdsburg still had power and a shower so we faired just fine. I think it was probably much more impactful for those whose businesses had to close, whose kids were out of school for so many days, and especially for the elderly. I would much rather have a warning and time to prepare than the possibility of a massive fire.”
“One of my messages is for residents to really reach out to their neighbors and their community,” Kelley said. “I think this really is an opportunity to band together.”
