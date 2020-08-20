Some traditions, even newer ones, are able to continue during the current pandemic and fires. For Cloverdale, that tradition is the third annual Cloverdale Sidewalk Sale, which will be taking place this Saturday, Aug. 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We just wanted to give people something to do and the merchants, for three years in a row, have asked us to promote a sidewalk sale,” said Chamber of Commerce Director Neena Hanchett. “With COVID and all of the health parameters, a sidewalk sale is the perfect thing. They’ll (businesses) be protecting their customers like they always do. Some will have sanitation stations.”
Additionally, she said that for businesses who are interested, the chamber will be using water-based paint to mark distances of six feet on the sidewalk outside of participating businesses.
Hanchett said that due to the virus, this sidewalk sale will purposefully be smaller than in years past, with the Chamber primarily targeting folks from Geyserville or Cloverdale to come and explore local shops.
“Hopefully they’ll grab lunch at the restaurants and sit on a bench someplace to eat,” she said.
In addition to retail businesses participating in the sidewalk sale, some non-retail establishments will be participating as well. R Salon and Bella Moda will both have tables with merchandise.
“We’re just trying to generate a little bit of enthusiasm and support for the businesses that are here and hopefully residents will walk down, will bike down and take a look at the things that really are here,” Hanchett said.
