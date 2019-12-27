HO-, HO-, HOLIDAYS — The Jefferson Elementary School PTA put together a Santa Sing-a-long for students on Friday, Dec. 20. Students filed into Jefferson’s library two classes at a time to spend some time singing holiday songs with Santa.
This week's e-edition
Latest News
Trending Now
Articles
- Through the Years in the Reveille
- Foggy Mountain Tales: Singing our hearts out
- Supervisors approve 25k for homeless outreach
- City council appoints mayor, vice mayor
- Year in Review, Part One
- Transportation focus group for older adults, Jan 9
- Brewing adventure in Cloverdale
- Cloverdale Police and Fire Logs: Dec. 2-8
- CHS hosts Healdsburg in dual wrestling meet
- Off the Shelves: Events at the Cloverdale Regional Library
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Featured Businesses
Fukutomi Company Limited, Hong Kong
Santa Rosa Branch
Currently Open
Oakland Branch
Currently Open
Windsor, CA
Currently Open
Offices in Santa Rosa and Petaluma
Currently Open
Sonoma county
Currently Open
16280 Main St, Guerneville, CA 95446
Currently Open
Sonoma County, Marin County, Napa & San Francisco
Currently Open
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.