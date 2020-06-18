Six teachers are retiring from the Cloverdale Unified School district this year, saying goodbye to their classrooms and students. The teachers have taught for a collective 128 years in the district.
According to information from the district, the following teachers are retiring following the 2019-20 school year:
Jeanie Benson, Speech and Language Pathologist at Jefferson School. Benson started with the district on Aug. 27, 2002.
Richard Berry, Physical Education Teacher at Cloverdale High School. Berry started with the district on Aug. 28, 1985.
Paul Cogorno, fourth grade teacher at Jefferson School. Cogorno started with the district on Aug. 29, 1996.
Andrea Sue Giovannoni, fourth grade teacher at Jefferson School. Giovannoni started with the district on Oct. 14, 2011.
Sandy Kitowski, Alternative Education Teacher for Johanna Echolls Hansen High School. Kitowski started with the district on Aug. 27, 1992.
Paul Zucker, Construction and Agriculture Teacher at Cloverdale High School. Zucker started with the district on Aug. 11, 2006.
