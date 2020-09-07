The Cloverdale City Council will be tackling a small agenda at this week’s Sept. 9 meeting. The council will be issuing two proclamations, viewing two presentations and discussing one new item. The meeting will be held virtually over Zoom and broadcast on YouTube starting at 6 p.m. To view the full agenda, click here.
The following items are on the consent calendar for the meeting:
● Approving minutes of Aug. 26 meeting
● Approving the biennial revision to the local conflict of interest code
● Second reading, by title only, of an Ordinance Prezoning Certain Properties Containing Approximately 28.42 acres of land located at 28193 and 28195 Old Redwood Highway to the Planned Unit Development Zoning District
Proclamations
The council will be issuing a proclamation honoring and celebrating Ann Gillis’ 100th birthday.
The council will also be issuing a proclamation commemorating the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II and Cloverdale residents who served the country during World War II.
Presentations
Healdsburg District Hospital will be presenting the council with information about the upcoming ballot measure allowing the sale of Healdsburg District Hospital to NorCal Health Connect LLC, a secular affiliate of Providence St. Joseph Health.
Hildebrand Consulting, LLC will present the city’s water and sewer rate survey update, and will ask the council to give staff direction on final water and sewer rate alternatives. The council is looking to have the proposed water and sewer rate increases come back for a public hearing on Nov. 11.
New Business
The only new business item the council will be discussing is in relation to the 2020 League of California Cities Conference. Councilmember Melanie Bagby has been designated to represent the city in the conference, but councilmembers will be giving her direction on various resolutions that will be considered during the conference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.