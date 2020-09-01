The Sonoma County Democratic Party has announced its early city council endorsements and its recommendations concerning state and local ballot measures.
The endorsements it has announced are not for all areas, and it is unclear if additional endorsements may be forthcoming. The current list of endorsed candidates includes Jackie Elward for Rohnert Park City Council, Ariel Kelley for Healdsburg City Council, Dennis Pocekay for Petaluma City Council and Chris Rogers for Santa Rosa City Council.
In addition to the candidates, the party has also announced its views on various propositions.
State Propositions on the November ballot
Prop 14 Borrowing for Stem Cell Research: SUPPORT
Prop 15 Schools and Communities First: SUPPORT
Prop 16 Repeals Proposition 209, ending the ban on affirmative action: SUPPORT
Prop 17 Free the Vote, grants the right to vote to people on parole: SUPPORT
Prop 18 Allows 17-year-olds to vote, if they turn 18 by the general election: SUPPORT
Prop 19 Property Tax Breaks and Wildfire Fund: SUPPORT
Prop 20 Tougher on parole, property crimes: OPPOSE
Prop 21 Rent Control: SUPPORT
Prop 22 Repeals AB 5, classifies ride-hail, other app-drivers as self-employed: OPPOSE
Prop 23 Regulates dialysis clinics: SUPPORT
Prop 24 Stronger consumer privacy laws: NEUTRAL
Prop 25 End Cash Bail: SUPPORT
Local Measures on the November Ballot
L Shoreline Unified School District, Parcel Tax Renewal: SUPPORT
M Fort Ross School District, Parcel Tax Renewal: SUPPORT
N Sebastopol Union School District, Parcel Tax Renewal: SUPPORT
O County of Sonoma, Mental Health, Addiction and Homeless Services Measure Transactions and Use Tax Ordinance: SUPPORT
P County of Sonoma, The Evelyn Cheatham Effective IOLERO Ordinance: SUPPORT
Q City of Santa Rosa, Sales Tax Extension: SUPPORT
R City of Cloverdale, Utility Users Tax Extension: SUPPORT
S City of Cotati, Transactions and Use Tax Extension: SUPPORT
T City of Healdsburg, Transactions and Use Tax Extension: SUPPORT
U City of Petaluma, Transactions and Use Tax: NEUTRAL
V City of Sonoma, Transactions and Use (Sales) Tax Extension and Appropriations Limit Increase: SUPPORT
W City of Sonoma, Urban Growth Boundary Extension: SUPPORT
X City of Sonoma, Cannabis Business Tax: SUPPORT
Y City of Sonoma, Personal Cannabis Cultivation Initiative: SUPPORT
Z Kenwood Fire Protection District, Appropriations Limit Extension: SUPPORT
AA Timber Cove Fire Protection District, Parcel Tax: SUPPORT
BB North Sonoma County Healthcare District, Sale Agreement: SUPPORT
The local measures they have not yet made a position on include: CC Petaluma Health Care District Sale Agreement and DD Sonoma County Transportation Authority Go Sonoma Act.
