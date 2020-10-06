The Cloverdale Planning Commission continued the public hearing that was set to occur on Tuesday night, Oct. 6. The commission was scheduled to hold the continuation of a public hearing that was held in August about a 21-unit development. It was scheduled to review the design, general plan land use map amendment and zoning map amendment for a 21-unit multi-family development planned for 669-679 South Cloverdale Boulevard.
The development has drawn opposition from community members nearby, who don’t want the area rezoned as high-density residential and are worried about congestion in the area. Additionally, people have noted that the first phase of the development, the 22-unit Taylor Lynn Apartments, was completed earlier this year and still has vacant units (the two-bedroom apartments rent for around $2,100 per month and the three-bedrooms rent for around $2,400).
The discussion is being pushed back until November, however, since the developer was unable to make the planning commission meeting due to the Glass Fire. While the planning commission is scheduled to have a meeting on Nov. 3, the commission canceled the meeting since it falls on Election Day.
In the meantime, a new meeting date, likely in November, will be scheduled.
Other items of note
In an update for the commission, Assistant City Manager and Community Development Director Kevin Thompson said that the city has received the annexation plan for the Dry Creek Band of Pomo Indians’ property on the south end of town. He has yet to review it.
Additionally, Thompson noted that the city is still working on an agreement with the developers of Baumgardner Ranch for the newly outlined park area.
