On Monday night, Nov. 9, at 7:30 p.m., Cloverdale police officers responded to reports of a physically violent domestic incident on the 100 block of Grace Court. After responding and conducting further investigation, a 17-year-old female was arrested and transported to Juvenile Hall for California Penal Code sections 245(a)(1)PC-Assault with a deadly weapon and 368 (b)(2)PC-Elder abuse causing great bodily injury.
According to a press release from the Cloverdale Police Department (CPD), upon arrival to the Grace Court residence, a 19-year-old male was sitting on the curb bleeding from a stab wound and a 17-year-old female juvenile was standing in front of the residence crying and breathing rapidly.
A second male subject, age 60, was located inside the residence and a 64-year-old female with a stab wound was located in a back bedroom.
“Upon further investigation and witness accounts at the scene, officers learned a physical altercation ensued between the 19-year-old and 60-year-old male subjects while in the kitchen and, during the altercation, the 64-year-old female attempted to break it up by getting in between the two males. During the struggle, the female juvenile picked up a knife from the kitchen counter and attempted to stab the 64-year-old female but struck the 19-year-old male instead,” the CPD press release states. “The female juvenile continued to swing her arms while holding the knife and stabbed the 64-year-old female multiple times before fleeing the residence.”
Both victims were transported to local area hospitals where they were treated for their injuries.
According to Cloverdale Police Chief Jason Ferguson, the department isn’t releasing the names of the adult parties involved, since they were victims.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.