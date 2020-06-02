Among the things being put up or hosted to help celebrate Cloverdale’s eighth graders and high school graduates is a localized photo backdrop where graduates and those being promoted can take photos to commemorate their time in the Cloverdale school system.
The stage in Cloverdale’s downtown plaza is being decorated with Eagles colors and an Eagles mural, and students and parents can use the set-up as an almost makeshift photo booth. One of the features of the Plaza decorations will be a painting of an eagle, congratulating the Class of 2020 painted by Zoe Katz, Astrea Schweikl and Bella Duarte. The materials for the canvas painting were paid for with extra money from the donation drive held in May to help pay for graduate signs and senior banners.
According to parent Christina Lepe-Duarte, the decorations will go up on Thursday and be taken down in the evening to prevent it from being vandalized. The decorations will go back up on Friday and will likely be up until around 9 p.m. Friday night.
“(Mayor Gus Wolter) is recommending that after going down the boulevard, that people park by the post office and police department so the boulevard doesn’t get blocked,” Lepe-Duarte said.
Additional celebrations for graduates include a drive-thru graduation scheduled for Friday. A car parade is also being planned to help celebrate eighth graders.
