Sixth graders at Washington School got to dress up as their cave dwelling ancestors and participate in team building exercises as part of Caveman Day on Oct. 4.
With little materials to work with and only a roll of duck tape, students had to work together to create their own shelter. To add to the challenge students were not allowed to talk to each other while building their structures.
Following the activity students had to run to the “river” in a relay race to collect water for their clan from a storage bin using only the duck tape water bowls they created.
They also created their own caveman art displays and tools.
