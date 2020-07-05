Finance, Administration, Police subcommittee reviewing CPD budget and use of force policies, council receiving presentation on tax renewal
There are two public city meetings being held this week — a meeting of the Finance, Administration and Police Subcommittee on Tuesday, July 7 at 1 p.m., and a Cloverdale City Council meeting on Wednesday, July 8 at 6 p.m. Separate from the city, the Cloverdale Unified School District was supposed to have a meeting on July 8, but it was canceled.
Below, find a brief overview of the two meetings.
Finance, Administration and Police (to view the city agenda, click here)
The subcommittee will be tackling a fairly lengthy agenda at its monthly meeting this week. In addition to regular standing items, such as the shelter-in-place order, homeless response and the cannabis tax and permits, the subcommittee will be reviewing the Cloverdale Police Department’s 2020-21 budget, and the department’s use of force policies. Additionally, the subcommittee will be discussing community outreach as part of the city’s My Brother’s Keeper Pledge, which it formally signed during a June 24 council meeting.
During the city council’s June 24 meeting, it directed the subcommittee to handle the bulk of implementing the various steps of the My Brother’s Keeper Pledge, which asks municipalities to review police budgets and policies and perform outreach with the community to better inform practices and policies going forward.
The subcommittee will also be discussing a funding allocation request from the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center and Cloverdale Health Action, and will be discussing the water rate implications of declaring a stage one water emergency. According to the city’s website, stage one water conservation limits outdoor water use times, when people can run outdoor water and tries to maintain a 25% reduction in water use compared to the previous year.
To attend the 1 p.m. Zoom meeting, follow the link here- https://bit.ly/3irbo5m
Cloverdale City Council (to view the council agenda, click here)
At the city council’s meeting on July 8, the council will be receiving two presentations and is scheduled to reappoint two planning commission members to continue on for another term.
The first presentation will be from Sonoma Water about its urgency petition to temporarily reduce flow in the Russian River during this summer and fall, in an effort to preserve water storage. Sonoma Water will also be updating the council on the status of the Potter Valley Project.
The second presentation given to the council will be on research amassed about the city’s user utility tax and the possibility of placing it on the November ballot for renewal.
To attend the 6 p.m. meeting over Zoom, follow this link- https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81223471290
You can also watch it in-person at the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center, or online on the city’s YouTube channel.
