Public Works subcommittee will meet Tuesday, July 28
Cloverdale’s public works subcommittee is meeting this week, on Tuesday, July 28 at 4 p.m. At its meeting, the committee will be discussing a proposal from the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce that outlines painting “eXperience Cloverdale” down one of three downtown streets; receiving an update on the County of Sonoma’s Public Health Vision Zero Project; and receiving an update on adding “no bicycle” signs on the Porterfield Creek walking path. The meeting will be held virtually over Zoom. You can access the live viewing of the meeting by clicking here.
Subcommittees are city committees made up of two council members and pertinent city staff. They are oftentimes the starting place for items that later get hashed out in future meetings or sent to the Cloverdale City Council for review or approval.
Chamber mural
Drawing inspiration from the “Black Lives Matter” street paintings appearing on streets throughout the nation, including, most recently, in Sebastopol’s Plaza, the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce is requesting authorization from the city to paint its slogan “eXperience Cloverdale” down Cloverdale Boulevard.
Should that not be viable, the chamber is also suggesting painting a large version of the “X” part of its logo at the intersections of Citrus Fair and Cloverdale Boulevard, First Street and Cloverdale Boulevard or Broad Street between the Plaza and parking area. The “X” is also currently painted in a mural on the wall of R Salon on North Cloverdale Boulevard.
Neena Hanchett, director of the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce, said that the chamber is currently trying to check the practicality of the proposal and hasn’t created a mock-up of what it might look like yet. She said that while they’re proposing the idea, pavement markings are universal and the mural likely won’t be allowed — which is why the Chamber is presenting an alternate idea.
According to the agenda item description, marking public streets with advertising is a violation of the California Vehicle Code and, per the code, the city is required to remove markings that fall under that type.
Vision Zero and no bicycles
The other items up for discussion at the subcommittee meeting are both continued from the Public Works Subcommittee meeting held on May 26. The Public Health Vision Zero Project is part of the Sonoma County Transit Authority’s work to develop a more comprehensive transportation plan. At the May update, Eric Janzen said that a dashboard will be developed that outlines traffic control measures, pedestrian movements, bike safety measures and other pertinent metrics.
At the last discussion about adding “no bicycle” signs to the Porterfield Creek walking path, the city left having to explore whether or not it has the authority to put up signage in the area.
Standing items for the subcommittee, which may or may not be discussed during Tuesday’s meeting, include:
- Update on outdoor retail businesses uses in response to COVID-19
- Update on the installation of a Portland loo (portable lavatory) at the Plaza
- Update on the new prefabricated building for Cloverdale’s corporation yard
- Update on the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act and Potter Valley Project relicensing
- Annual SB-1 status on planned improvements
To view the full agenda for the meeting, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.