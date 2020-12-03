See, hear and explore the 2020-22 Cloverdale Sculpture Trail in the safety of your home. A self-guided, audio tour of the exhibit is possible through the use of Otocast’s free app.
The Cloverdale Sculpture Trail, established in 2003 is a year-round public art exhibit with sculptures changing every 12 months with the exception of 2021 due to the COVID-19. The trail is designed to enhance the Cloverdale public environment and promote an understanding and enjoyment of public art and sculptures for Cloverdale residents and visitors.
To enjoy the audio guide download through Google Play or the Apple App Store the free Otocast app; this includes the Cloverdale Sculpture Trail among its guides.
The current sculptures are displayed on a map with directions to the locations if you are in or near Cloverdale. The tour includes sculptor information, an image of each sculpture and best of all, the audio comes from the actual artists describing his or her sculpture you are viewing.
This year we have added a new feature, you can select to hear the artists’ audio in English or Spanish.
After taking the self-guided tour select your favorite sculpture, then visit our website www.cloverdalesculpturetrail.org. and vote for your favorite to win the People’s Choice Award. Voting ends Jan. 2.
Enjoy the experience of public art in Cloverdale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.