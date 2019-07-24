New exhibit tracks innovative advances for everyday life
A new exhibit installed at the Cloverdale History Center Museum aims to bridge generational gaps.
The exhibit highlights the ever-shifting evolution of technology — an old-fashioned churning ice cream maker, a mechanical adding machine, glass electrical insulators and others all tell a visual history of items that were once used in daily life, but now sit idle.
While some of the pieces on exhibit may not function anymore, the center’s exhibit curator Marge Gray hopes that the pieces will spark conversation between those who may have been around when each innovation was originally used, and those who grew up in today’s more technologically advanced world.
“The whole exhibit is based on things we used to do, but don’t have to do anymore,” Gray said. “I want people to understand what some of these old folks had to go through.”
As time goes on and society progresses to get more advanced or more efficient, many items fall into disuse; items like boxey mechanical adding machines get set aside for pocket calculators or phones.
“I’m going to be 93 years old, and I’ve seen a lot of these,” Gray said.
One in particular, her favorite item in the exhibit, she grew up hearing about.
“I can remember my father talking about making a crystal radio set,” she said.
Some items, like a set of cigar molds, hearken back to when Cloverdale had a business that manufactured cigars, Gray said.
Gray said her hope is that those who visit the exhibit, located in the upstairs portion of the history center, get an idea of what people had to do to accomplish even simple tasks. More specifically, she sees it as a way to help bridge the gap between generations — where a grandparent can take their grandchild and discuss how things used to be, and how things have changed.
While Gray doesn’t think the exhibit will be up forever, it currently has no official end date. Those looking to take a gander at the collection, or at the historical society’s other exhibits (on the history of the Citrus Fair, a small one on local Pomo, as well as a few others) can do so during the museum’s hours on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. For current hours, call 707-894-2067. The Cloverdale Historical Society is located at 215 N. Cloverdale Blvd.
