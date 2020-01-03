While the Reveille puts out weekly print editions, the paper also has a devoted following online. At the end of every year, we like to look back on the articles that have gained traction on our website in the past year.
The Reveille’s most popular articles in 2019 span a range of subjects. While the list is dominated by updates and reflections from the Kincade Fire, it also includes other police and power shutoff news, as well as a profile on a new business.
Here's a top 10 list of those articles:
1. Police break up teacher-led 'fight club'
2. Kincade Fire Update: 77,758 acres, 100% contained
3. Evacuation warning lifted for much of north county
4 Brewing adventure in Cloverdale
5. Cloverdale flooding results in mudslides, road closures
6. How is the power shutoff impacting Cloverdale?
7. PG&E will not shut power off tonight in county
8. Police chief, community advocate Cramer passes away
9. Car hits porch, house on West Third Street
10. Gas shutoff hits north county
