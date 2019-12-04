A tractor-trailer took a rough turn on Monday, Dec. 2, causing it to topple over on the South Cloverdale Boulevard overpass. The accident occurred around 11:30 a.m. and yielded no injuries.
The truck, owned by Fortuna-based Eel River Transportation and Salvage, was carrying scrap metal. The cab of the truck and its scrap metal bin rolled onto the vehicle’s drivers side, Cloverdale Police Chief Jason Ferguson said, and a second trailer and bin carrying scrap metal remained upright.
Following the accident, Eel River Transportation and Salvage sent out another truck to help transport the other trailer and scrap metal bin.
Workers from Cloverdale’s public works department contained any fuel and oil that was coming from the truck, preventing it from entering city storm drains.
“The public works department supplied a backhoe and operator, Craig Johnson, to assist with clean-up and reload the scrap metal back into the bins,” Ferguson said. “There was no damage to the public right-of-way beyond minor scraping of the roadway.”
While Monday brought rain and slick roads to Cloverdale, Ferguson said that the cause of the accident is still under investigation and has yet to be determined.
