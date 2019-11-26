Winter Festival to be held on Friday, Dec. 6
Cloverdale is slated to kick off the winter holiday season on Friday, Dec. 6, with the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce’s Downtown Cloverdale Winter Festival. In its fifth year, the winter festival includes a holiday tree lighting, downtown vendors, local music and all around holiday cheer.
“It should be a lot of fun for families,” Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Neena Hanchett said.
Two merchant lots — deemed the “North Pole” and “South Pole” will be situated on either side of downtown Cloverdale. The North Pole will be set up in the vacant lot next to Plank, and the South Pole will be on East First Street. As such, East First Street between Cloverdale Boulevard and Main Street will be closed starting Friday morning.
Both areas will be host to live music, as well as several vendors. In an interview in late November, Hanchett said that she hopes to have around 15 artisans at each location. Hanchett said that folks will start seeing tents and decorations going up downtown on Thursday.
Additionally, the Cloverdale Arts Alliance will have its gallery open with artists from the current exhibit on hand to talk to visitors. The Cloverdale Historical Society will have Christmas carols around 6 p.m.
“We encourage people (businesses) to open their doors,” she said. “Even if they’re not retail, they can still open their doors and do cider or festive stuff — so when people are walking down the street, they’ll be encouraged to peek in a bit.”
The event as a whole is focused on showcasing what Cloverdale has to offer. The artisans will be selling homemade items, and those looking to pick up food during the festival are directed to patronize local restaurants.
“We want to accentuate the charm of Cloverdale,” Hanchett said.
The festival runs from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. and kicks off with gingerbread cookie decorating in the plaza. Santa is scheduled to arrive at the festival at 5 p.m., after which kids can take photos with him sitting in his workshop. The decorated tree in the plaza will be lit up around 6 p.m., Hanchett said.
“It’s nice to see people walking downtown — everybody is in their winter clothing and all cozy and warm,” she said.
