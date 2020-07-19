School and city subcommittee to meet Monday night
There are two meetings held by the city this week — the first, a school and city subcommittee meeting on Monday, July 20 at 5 p.m. and the second a regular meeting of the Cloverdale City Council on Wednesday, July 22 at 6 p.m. Both meetings will be conducted via Zoom, though folks who want to watch or participate in the city council meeting can also go to the Cloverdale Performing Arts Center.
City council
While Wednesday’s city council meeting has a few items — a certificate of appreciation for Reece Foxen’s work on the Sonoma County Library Commission and a presentation from Foxen on the library and library system, a certificate of appreciate for Adriana Reyes for her time served on the Cloverdale Planning Commission, a fee schedule change for some city services — there are two items relating to the city’s user utility tax.
First, the city will have a public hearing on a resolution calling for a renewal of the city’s user utility tax to be put on the November 2020 ballot. The tax was discussed at the last city council meeting, during which the councilmembers voiced support for keeping the tax at 3% and asking voters to extend it indefinitely, until repealed by a vote.
The council will also be receiving a report from Finance Director Susie Holmes about the 2018-19 uses of the user utility tax funds (referred to as Measure O).
City council meetings can be watched on the city’s YouTube account, or via Zoom.
School/City subcommittee
The monthly meeting of Cloverdale’s school and city subcommittee will meet Monday over Zoom at 5 p.m. The subcommittee will be discussing:
- The student liaison application for the next school year (every year students, or a single student, sits on the city council in a ‘student liaison’ capacity and updates the council on things going on in the school district).
- Plans to reopen schools.
- Technology access and long-term planning.
- Introducing the district’s new superintendent, Betha MacClain.
Last week, the district held a special meeting about its reopening plan. During the meeting, which was held before Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement that districts would likely begin school on distance learning, board trustees and MacClain expressed a desire to reopen with a hybrid learning model, which would have students learn in-person two days a week and at a distance the other three days of the week. The district was setting up committees to work out a more definitive plan, and had planned to have another board meeting at the end of this month to present it.
In an email Friday following Newsom’s announcement, MacClain said that the district is still going to continue its planning to make sure that both distance learning and hybrid models are coherent and connected. She said the district will likely still have its July 29 board meeting.
The subcommittee has some standing items that it addresses and updates at every meeting (though not every item has an update at every meeting). Those items include:
- Update on the installation of the stop sign at N. Cloverdale Boulevard and North Street
- Update on the Cloverdale Memorial Pool season
- Memorandum of Understanding for a school resource officer
- Updates on proposed housing projects in the city
- Location of the skate park
City subcommittee meetings are viewable in “webinar” format over Zoom. This meeting can be watched live over Zoom by clicking here.
