A parade of some 30-odd cars filled with joyous voters wound its way from Santa Rosa to the Windsor Town Green, celebrating the victory of president-elect Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris. Cars were decorated with flags, banners and stickers, and drivers honked their horns and waved and cheered at the small crowd greeting them at the Green. California state senator Mike McGuire and newly elected Rohnert Park councilmember Jackie Elward were participants in the parade organized by Pat Sabo of the Sonoma County Democrats.
featured
Victory parade
- Photos and text by Heather Bailey Staff writer heather@sonomawest.com
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- Victory parade
- 22-unit development coming back to planning commission
- Cloverdale’s user utility tax extension on track to pass
- Californians waive labor law for Uber and Lyft, keep cash bail and affirmative action ban: Prop and hot race calls
- Conversations continue as schools grapple with students falling behind
- Commercial Dungeness season delayed, will open after Thanksgiving
- Cloverdale Torch Run, Nov. 4
- Registrar doing inventory of ballots, election numbers won’t change until the weekend
Trending Now
Articles
- Election results for Cloverdale
- Photo Gallery: Trunk or Treat, Oct. 31
- Photo Gallery: Cloverdale's Halloween Crawl, Oct. 30
- Cloverdale Police Logs: Oct. 26-Nov. 1
- Lands, Bagby slated to take seats on council
- IOLERO annual report shows some changes, some denials at sheriff’s office
- Employee agreements and school reopening at forefront of Thursday’s CUSD meeting
- Cloverdale Torch Run, Nov. 4
- School district sells last of Measure H bonds
- 22-unit development coming back to planning commission
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.