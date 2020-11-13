To help celebrate Cloverdale's local students, we'd like to recognize all of the kids from Washington Middle School who were named Student of the Month and Eagle Award Winner for the October.
The list was sent in by Washington Principal Mark Lucchetti.
Fifth Grade Students of the Month
Marixsel Gomez Carreno
Delilah Driggers
Yasxari Jimenez Cruz
Stacy Quevas Gonzalez
Caleb Howell
Danny Adolfo Espinoza
Maya Lindecker
Jake Thude
Sixth Grade Eagle Award Winner Belen Nieto
Sixth Grade Students of the Month
Sadie Cardenas
Carlos Gonzalez
Maria Vazquez
Ryan Zytewicz Rodriguez
Jesus Arzimendi
Brisa Cardenas
Lianette Guerrero
Logan Camara
Jackson Jennings
Devon Parker
Kevin Meyers
Emily Alonso
Chase Tighlman
Joey Westmoreland
Alan Vilavincenncio
Seventh Grade Eagle Award Winner Michelle Figueroa
Seventh Grade Students of the Month
Kylee Vlasak
Isaac Cardenas
Garrett Jennings
Isabel Ramirez
Shane Plato
Aubree Santana
Derian Torres
Caden LaPant
Eighth Eagle Award Winner Annabel Fraser
Eighth Grade Students of the Month
Zayra Garcia
Rowen Angeli
Octavio Camacho
Victoria Alonso
Jackie Meza
Abbey Vizcaino
Logan Glasson
Alexis Jimenez
Gabe Daley
Kaydence Taylor
