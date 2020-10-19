To help celebrate Cloverdale's local students, we'd like to recognize all of the kids from Washington Middle School who were named Student of the Month for the September.
The list was sent in by Washington Principal Mark Lucchetti.
5th Grade
Evan Robledo
Ayden Stabile
Monica Gaona Mejia
Ulises Mondragon Galvan
Bernaldo Jimenez
Oscar Cibrian Pena
Hunter Wedge
Farrah Fayter
Addison James
Henry Burchett
Henry Dogali
6th Grade
Janery Camacho
Caleb Gamez
Malia McGrath
Jayko Ramirez
Perla Rodriguez
Yahir Santiago
Elizabeth Silva
Abigail Davidson
Emma Simmons
Samuel Fincher
Valeria Anguiano
7th
Maribel Hernandez
Casyn Kamondy
Raymond Victoria
Lily Duong
Monica Gonzalez
Grace Sedillo
Levi Clark
8th Grade
Amara Galvan
Myles Davidson
Edgar Arellano
Annabel Fraser
Josh Durant
