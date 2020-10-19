Washington School

To help celebrate Cloverdale's local students, we'd like to recognize all of the kids from Washington Middle School who were named Student of the Month for the September.

The list was sent in by Washington Principal Mark Lucchetti. 

5th Grade

Evan Robledo

Ayden Stabile

Monica Gaona Mejia

Ulises Mondragon Galvan

Bernaldo Jimenez

Oscar Cibrian Pena

Hunter Wedge

Farrah Fayter

Addison James

Henry Burchett

Henry Dogali

6th Grade

Janery Camacho

Caleb Gamez

Malia McGrath

Jayko Ramirez

Perla Rodriguez

Yahir Santiago

Elizabeth Silva

Abigail Davidson

Emma Simmons

Samuel Fincher

Valeria Anguiano

7th

Maribel Hernandez

Casyn Kamondy

Raymond Victoria

Lily Duong

Monica Gonzalez

Grace Sedillo

Levi Clark

8th Grade

Amara Galvan

Myles Davidson

Edgar Arellano

Annabel Fraser

Josh Durant

