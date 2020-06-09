Application deadline is June 25
The Cloverdale City Council voted unanimously on May 27 to reallocate unspent funds from its Neighborhood Improvement Grant program to instead provide a limited number of utility relief grants to residents who are impacted by COVID-19-related income loss.
The Neighborhood Improvement Grant Program set aside $5,000 in grant funds and the city ended up issuing just two $1,000 grants — one to the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce for use on the community garden and another to the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center. However, that means there’s still $3,000 in the coffers.
“Our thought here was … that we could just use the remaining money to help people pay their water bills for the city,” said Assistant City Manager and Community Development Director Kevin Thompson.
The newly established water bill relief program allows households to apply for a maximum one-time credit of $100. With the water bill relief program, if applicants request the maximum amount of $100, the amended grant program could provide water bill relief for 30 households.
“I really like the idea. I think it’s very grassroots,” said Councilmember Mary Ann Brigham. “There’s a lot of people who are losing their jobs. I know we can’t shut their water off at this point, but it’s all just going to build up and build up and build up. I’d actually like to see more boots on the ground programs like this.”
During the meeting, Vice Mayor Jason Turner asked how the city may find money to build up its grant program to increase the funds available to the community. City Manager David Kelley responded saying that the city can look into what it would take to create a matching grant program, should community members or organizations want to donate funds to the pool of grant money as well.
“I think it’s a great idea to help folks who need to pay their bill,” Councilmember Marta Cruz said, noting that it’s good that the city was able to use the funds before the end of the fiscal year.
Thompson asked the council if they wanted to allocate the Neighborhood Improvement Grant program funds set aside for the next year’s budget, but didn’t receive a clear answer from the council. He said that using funds from the next fiscal year’s budget will likely be coming back to the council for another discussion, since he didn’t receive clear directions with how to proceed.
Applications for the one-time grant are due by Thursday, June 25 by 5 p.m.
To view the application details, click here.
