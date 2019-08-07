According to the city of Cloverdale, the police department has been receiving calls about mountain lion sightings.
“It is important to be aware that mountain lions are present in our area and what you should do if you encounter a mountain lion,” the city said in a recent Facebook post.
Those who see mountain lions are asked to report sightings to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife Service (CDFW) by calling the CDFW wildlife line at 707-944-5531.
According to the CDFW, “People who live in mountain lion habitat can take precautions to reduce their risk of encountering a mountain lion. By deer-proofing the landscape, homeowners can avoid attracting a lion's main food source. Removing dense vegetation from around the home and installing outdoor lighting will make it difficult for mountain lions to approach unseen.”
— Zoë Strickland
