Cloverdale will be hosting the standalone fireworks show in the county for the Fourth of July this Saturday. The fireworks show, now in its 45th year, is a longstanding tradition of the Cloverdale Lions Club.
This year’s show will look a little different, however, since the fireworks will be launched from Cloverdale High School’s Jack Hoffman baseball field, rather than the football field. Additionally, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no on-site spectators are allowed.
Cloverdalians will be able to view the fireworks from their cars, home or from other vantage points in town.
“There will be no spectators on the baseball field,” said Cloverdale Lion Tex Dickens. “All (four) of us agree to that — Cloverdale Lions, Cloverdale Police, Cloverdale Fire and Pyro Spectacular.”
The fireworks will begin around 9:15 p.m. and end around 10 p.m. The Lions Club is asking that people who choose to observe the fireworks do so in a way that pays attention to both social distancing and mask regulations, as set forth by the Sonoma County Health Department.
Part of something larger
Cloverdale residents will also still be able to purchase safe and sane fireworks this year, following a series of Cloverdale City Council discussions. At the end of May, a resolution that would temporarily prohibit the sale and discharge of safe and sane fireworks failed to gain the simple majority required to pass.
While fireworks vendors will be passing out reminders of how to safely operate during a pandemic, the sale of fireworks will continue in Cloverdale.
