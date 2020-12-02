Folks can donate to Lions Club Toy Run, Cloverdale Volunteer Firefighters toy round-up
As the holiday season nears, local organizations are once again accepting toys as part of local holiday toy round-ups. The first toy-collecting event is this Sunday, Dec. 6, with additional opportunities for donations throughout the month.
23rd Annual Toy Run
In any other year, the Lions Club’s annual toy run consists of a motorcycle ride through town, led by the bearded man in red himself, followed by a barbecue, silent auction, live music, raffle and no-host bar. This year, however, the toy run is going to look different — there won’t be a barbecue, bar, music, auction or raffle. The roots of the event — a time to donate toys for kids — will still be there.
Even though it’s not much of a toy run this year, the Cloverdale Lions Club will be at the Citrus Fairgrounds this Sunday, Dec. 6 to accept donations of new toys.
Those wishing to donate can do so by bringing a new, unwrapped toy to the fairgrounds and dropping it off. The first 250 folks to donate will receive a Lions lapel pin (one pin per person, per toy).
Drop off for the toys is from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and it’s a drop off only event. Due to COVID-19, folks must wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Historically, the Lions Club has donated the toys received from the run to Cloverdale’s Christmas Wish program. The Christmas Wish program is responsible for several wooden trees that get put up at various locations throughout Cloverdale during the holiday season. The trees are adorned with tags with information detailing Christmas gift wishes that local kids have. Then community members pick up the tags and go shopping for the kids. The toys received from the toy run get matched up with tags that haven’t been taken.
Volunteer Firefighter Association Toy Round Up
Cloverdale’s volunteer firefighters are also collected donations of and for toys. New toys or monetary donations can be dropped off at the fire department before Sunday, Dec. 20. Toys can be dropped off daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
According to a flyer for the round up, the round up will be by appointment only. To make an appointment, call the Cloverdale Fire Auxiliary at 707-478-6100. For other information, call the fire house directly at 707-894-3545.
Did we miss a donation opportunity? Comment below or email zoe@sonomawest.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.