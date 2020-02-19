In the days and weeks leading up to the Citrus Fair, groups gather in the fair’s exhibit hall to work nearly around the clock to make exhibits and sculptures out of citrus and other foods. Both types of creations must conform to the citrus requirements that are required for each respective group, and all should encompass the theme of that year’s fair. Also in the exhibit hall are wondrous floral gardens that are created by both amateur and professional gardeners.
This year, the works in the exhibit hall celebrated California. The fair’s theme, California Dreamin’, resulted in exhibits that paid homage to Disney, to the beautiful California coastal view and to fresh farmers markets.
The exhibit hall was also home to some educational booths, such as ones for the Cloverdale Police Department, city of Cloverdale, Cloverdale Historical Society and a rotating booth that included the Cloverdale Senior Multipurpose Center and the Cloverdale Healthcare Center.
In an interview earlier this month, David Ojeda, president of the Citrus Fair Board of Directors and Lions Club member, spoke to the Reveille about how the longstanding exhibit tradition has changed since he was a young participant.
“It takes a lot of hands to make these things,” he said. “When I was a kid I used to come here all the time and watch my parents make these exhibits — of course there were 12 exhibits in here too.”
The Lions Club took home the big trophy in the Adult Feature Exhibit division this year. In the same interview with the Reveille, Ojeda said that the club purposely tries to build something that nobody else will try to build.
Contest winners are as follows:
Adult Feature Exhibit
First place — Cloverdale Lions Club
Second place — KO Studio Art
Third place — Cloverdale Rotary Club
Junior Feature Exhibit
First place — Harvest 4-H
Second place — Rotary Interact Club
Adult Citrus Sculpture
First place — Next Gen
Second place — Sons of the American Legion
Third place — Order of the Eastern Star
Fourth place — Girl Scouts Parents and Leaders
Junior Citrus Sculpture
First place — Girl Scouts
Floral Garden — Adult Professional
First place — Jordan Vineyard and Winery
Second place — Anne Jankovsky Garden Design
Floral Garden — Adult Amateur
First place — Green Thumb Garden Club
Second place — Jennifer Crawford
In addition to the traditional exhibits, the fair had an ongoing sculpture project, which was being painted and put together by various board members and volunteers throughout the weekend. The goal of the sculpture project was to give attendees an inside look into how everything in the exhibit hall was constructed.
